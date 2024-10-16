Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads - All You Need To Know

The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to go bigger and bolder, with international cricket icons like Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan—among many other global superstars—joining the star-studded roster. (More Cricket News)
This year, two new franchises will join the competition—Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs—making it the largest season in the tournament’s history, with 10 teams.
Defending champions New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, and the newly-named Chennai Brave Jaguars (formerly The Chennai Braves) will also return.
All franchises have finalized their player retentions and new signings ahead of the crucial Players Draft, where teams will face off to secure their lineups on October 17 at 6 pm UAE time.
More than 400 players from all cricketing nations around the world have registered for the Player Draft. This season’s excitement is further amplified by a groundbreaking three-year broadcast deal with Disney Star, ensuring extensive coverage in both English and regional languages across India.
As the tournament's global fanbase continues to grow, teams will battle it out in a thrilling 12-day competition from November 21 to December 2, culminating with the final match on UAE's 53rd National Day at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium until 2028.
TEAMS RETENTIONS AND SIGNINGS:
New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira
Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla
New Signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis
Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan
New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade
Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince
New Signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar
Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, and Kyle Mayers
New Signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood
Retentions: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan
New Signings: David Willey, Imad Wasim
Retentions: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous
New Signings: Shakib al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, DInesh Karthik
Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Joshua Little
New Signings: Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Dan Lawrence, Rassie van der Dussen
Retentions: Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher
New Signings: James Neesham, Mujheeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali
The Abu Dhabi T10 2024 series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Moreover, one can stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.