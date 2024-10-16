Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads - All You Need To Know

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will start from November 21 to December 2 and host some of the biggest stars in international cricket. Here are the squads, players and other details

The-Abu-Dhabi-T10-League-X-Photo
The Abu Dhabi T10 League will feature some of the biggest stars in world cricket. Photo: X/T10League
info_icon

The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to go bigger and bolder, with international cricket icons like Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan—among many other global superstars—joining the star-studded roster. (More Cricket News)

This year, two new franchises will join the competition—Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs—making it the largest season in the tournament’s history, with 10 teams.

Defending champions New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, and the newly-named Chennai Brave Jaguars (formerly The Chennai Braves) will also return.

All franchises have finalized their player retentions and new signings ahead of the crucial Players Draft, where teams will face off to secure their lineups on October 17 at 6 pm UAE time.

More than 400 players from all cricketing nations around the world have registered for the Player Draft. This season’s excitement is further amplified by a groundbreaking three-year broadcast deal with Disney Star, ensuring extensive coverage in both English and regional languages across India.

As the tournament's global fanbase continues to grow, teams will battle it out in a thrilling 12-day competition from November 21 to December 2, culminating with the final match on UAE's 53rd National Day at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium until 2028.

TEAMS RETENTIONS AND SIGNINGS:

New York Strikers:

New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira

Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla

Deccan Gladiators:

New Signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis

Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan

Delhi Bulls:

New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade

Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince

Team Abu Dhabi:

New Signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar

Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, and Kyle Mayers

Northern Warriors:

New Signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood

Retentions: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan

Morrisville Samp Army:

New Signings: David Willey, Imad Wasim

Retentions: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous

Bangla Tigers:

New Signings: Shakib al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, DInesh Karthik

Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Joshua Little

Chennai Brave Jaguars:

New Signings: Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Dan Lawrence, Rassie van der Dussen

Retentions: Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

UP Nawabs:

New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher

Bolts Ajman:

New Signings: James Neesham, Mujheeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali

Abu Dhabi T10 2024: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 Series 2024 in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 2024 series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Moreover, one can stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Dark Clouds Hang Over As Start Delayed In Bengaluru
  2. Jaydev Unadkat Marvels At Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's Lightning-Fast Drainage System - Watch
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - Check Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies Send England Packing, Join South Africa In Semis - In Pics
Football News
  1. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Messi's Hat-Trick Steals The Show - In Pics
  2. Kylian Mbappe Subject Of Rape Investigation? France Superstar's Representatives Slam Reports
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Hits Hat-Trick In Argentina's 6-0 Rout Of Bolivia
  4. Spain 3-0 Serbia, UEFA Nations League: Morata Predicts Bright Future For 'Special' La Roja
  5. SCO 0-0 POR, UEFA Nations League: Portugal Lacked 'Magic' In Scotland Stalemate - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Supreme Court Raps Punjab & Haryana Over Non-Compliance As Stubble Burning Cases Rise
  2. Can Article 3 Pave The Way For The Restoration Of Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood?
  3. Tamil Nadu Rains: Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut As Heavy Rains Hits Chennai
  4. Bahraich Violence: ADGP Chases Away Mob With Pistol In Hand, Town Under Massive Security Cover
  5. Omar Abdullah’s Many U-Turns
Entertainment News
  1. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  5. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  4. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  5. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  2. Calls For Trudeau's Resignation Grow; NDP's Jagmeet Singh Calls For Ban On RSS | Latest On India-Canada Row
  3. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years
  4. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  5. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years