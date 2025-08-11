Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Tim David ‘Difference Maker’ As Aussies Seal 17-Run Win

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I: Tim David scored 83 runs in 52 deliveries to seal a 17-run win for the hosts at Darwin on 10 August 2025

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I: Tim David
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I: Tim David was in fine nick for Australia.
  • Australia won by 17 runs in the first T20I match against South Africa

  • The Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series

  • Tim David was hailed as a "difference maker" for his 83-run knock against South Africa

Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh described Tim David as the difference-maker as Australia opened up their three-match series against South Africa with a 17-run win in Darwin.

Marsh had set an early tone by becoming the first Australia player to hit a six off the very first ball of a T20I, but the hosts soon found themselves 30-3.

However, David smashed 83 off 52, including eight maximums, to steer the hosts to 178 all out.

The Proteas could only muster 161-9 in response, with Ryan Rickelton putting on a gutsy 71 off 55, as Australia racked up a record-extending ninth straight T20I victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Marsh said of David: "Tim David batted beautifully tonight. 

"Certainly we want guys like David to come out and bat the way he did. He was the difference."

Marsh added: "It was a serious effort from all of our bowlers.

"There are times where the conditions might dictate that we bat a little differently but we just back our guys to play their way."

David was already in sensational form heading into the opener, having averaged a six every 3.3 balls in T20Is this year, representing the best rate of any player from a full member nation to play at least an innings.

"We went pretty hard today," David said. "But there's not going to be that many occasions when that many of our batters miss out, I don't think."

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram conceded the tourists were simply not at the races as they failed to chase down their target.

"We were pretty far from our best tonight," he said.

"There will be a few learnings over the next 24 hours and try and improve. (Kwena) Maphaka bowled very well."

The second contest will also take place in Darwin on Tuesday, where Australia will be looking to wrap up a series win.

