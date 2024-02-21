Australia's Tim David celebrate with teammate Mitchell Marsh, right, after hitting the winning runs during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)

Australia's Tim David celebrate with teammate Mitchell Marsh, right, after hitting the winning runs during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)