Australia Tour Of New Zealand 2024: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs AUS Series On TV And Online

The much-anticipated Australia tour of New Zealand starts off with the T20I series with the 1st T20I to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on February 21. (More Cricket News)

After the opening game in Wellington, the two sides clash at Auckland to play out the remaining two T20I matches at Eden Park on February 23 and 25, respectively. The upcoming T20I series sees T20 World Cup 2021 opponents go head-to-head once again in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.