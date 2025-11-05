New Zealand Vs West Indies Toss Update, 1st T20I: NZ Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies kick off as the first match is being played on November 5 in Auckland. New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first

  • New Zealand take on West Indies in 1st T20I on Wednesday in Auckland

  • New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • West Indies come into this fixture on the back of 3-0 series sweep in Bangladesh

The New Zealand national cricket team hosts the West Indies national cricket team in the 1st T20I of the 2025 series on November 5 at Auckland’s Eden Park. New Zealand aim to upset the visitors’ momentum and start the series strongly.

New Zealand arrive with a solid squad featuring batters like Tim Seifert and Tim Robinson, and bowlers such as Jacob Duffy, who has grabbed 25 T20I wickets this year. However, they recently lost a T20I series 1-0 against England at home.

On the other side, West Indies turn up brimming with confidence after a recent 3-0 series sweep in Bangladesh.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner have won the toss and elected to field first.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ball By Ball Commentary

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Squads!

West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

