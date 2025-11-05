New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Kiwis Host Caribbeans At Eden Park

Blair Tickner of New Zealand reacts after he dismissed Sam Curran of England during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Catch the live updates of the 1st match of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The Black Caps are looking to bounce back after a middling T20I outing, losing 1-0 at home against England, whereas the West Indies arrive buoyant, fresh off a 3-0 series sweep against Bangladesh. With both sets of players eager to start the multi-format tour (which also includes ODIs and Tests) on a high, expect an intense encounter where momentum and management of the power-play will be crucial. LIVE UPDATES 5 Nov 2025, 09:44:25 am IST New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Welcome! Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between New Zealand and West Indies which is set to take place at the Eden Park, Auckland.