New Zealand's Kane Williamson bats on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
South Africa's Edward Moore drops a catch and a chance to dismiss New Zealand's Kane Williamson on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrates his second innings century as South Africa's Raynard van Tonder, left, watches on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Duanne Olivier of South Africa hist the ball towards New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Keegan Petersen of South Africa bats on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand bowler Matt Henry celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Ruan de Swardt on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Mitch Santner takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's David Bedingham on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Mitch Santner bowls on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Clyde Fortuin of South Africa evades a bouncer on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
