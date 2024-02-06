Sports

Williamson Smashes 31st Test Century As NZ Take Massive Lead Vs RSA

Kane Williamson followed his century in the first innings with another as New Zealand led South Africa by 528 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand at stumps Tuesday on the third day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui, Associated Press reports. Williamson became only the fifth New Zealander after Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones and Peter Fulton to score centuries in each innings of a Test. He scored 118 in New Zealand's first innings of 511 — his 30th Test century — and added his 31st Tuesday before being dismissed for 109 close to stumps. Williamson took 241 balls to reach a century on the first day but only 125 balls to repeat the feat as New Zealand piled on runs after choosing not to enforce the follow-on. He finally was out stumped by Clyde Fortuin from the bowling of Neil Brand chasing runs, only the third time Williamson has been dismissed in that manner in 97 Tests. At stumps, New Zealand were 179-4 with Daryl Mitchell on 11 and Tom Blundell 5.