New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday In NZ Vs WI Match?

New Zealand have now lost four consecutive T20Is at Eden Park for the first time since January 2016 to February 2018, when they lost five in a row

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday In NZ Vs WI Match?
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner scored 55 off 28 balls
  • West Indies beat New Zealand by seven runs in first T20I

  • Shai Hope, Rovman Powell help Windies set 165-run target

  • Mitchell Santner's unbeaten fifty goes in vain for BlackCaps

West Indies started their five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a seven-run victory in Auckland.

The tourists faced a nervy finish as Mitchell Santner (55 not out) looked to pull off an unexpected win for the Black Caps, but they managed to hold on during Romario Shepherd’s final over.

West Indies were off to a shaky start with the bat as openers Brandon King (three) and Alick Athanaze (16) were dismissed in the powerplay, while Ackeem Auguste (two) followed shortly afterwards.

Captain Shai Hope (53) and Roston Chase (28) steadied the ship before Rovman Powell’s 33 off 23 balls helped West Indies set a target of 165 to win.

Powell said their total was 20 runs short of par when he was mic’d up during the second innings, but the West Indies bowlers hit their stride early.

Jayden Seales (3-32) and Roston Chase (3-26) rattled through the New Zealand batting order as only Santner was able to reach the 30-run mark as the hosts collapsed to 107-9.

New Zealand needed an unlikely 56 runs from the final 18 deliveries, but Santner scored 36 off the following two overs to set up a grandstand finish.

However, Shepherd held his nerve at the death with some tight bowling to seal the win for West Indies.

Data Debrief: New Zealand stumble again at Eden Park

The Black Caps have lost four consecutive T20Is at Eden Park for the first time since January 2016 to February 2018, when they lost five in a row.

Santner and Jacob Duffy's 50-run partnership became New Zealand's highest for the 10th wicket in T20Is, breaking the previous record of 36 between Tim Southee and Seth Rance.

Hope, meanwhile, has now scored 45+ runs in each of his last three T20I innings after scoring fewer than 25 runs in each of his five innings prior.

