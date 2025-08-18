Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Loss Does Not Extinguish 'Big Hope', Says Fernandes

Manchester United's 22 shots at Arsenal custodian David Raya's goal represented their most in an English Premier League match since their 8-2 triumph against the Gunners back in August 2011 (25)

  • Manchester United go down fighting to Arsenal at Old Trafford

  • Red Devils have now lost their opening Premier League home game in three of last six seasons

  • Captain Bruno Fernandes in a defiant mood despite defeat 

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United can still have a positive season despite losing their first game of their 2025-26 Premier League campaign 1-0 to Arsenal. 

On the back of finishing 15th in the league last season, marking their worst Premier League campaign to date, United opened the new term by going down to Riccardo Calafiori's 13th-minute header on Sunday. 

The defeat means the Red Devils have now lost their opening top-flight home game in three of the last six seasons (W3), though there were some positives for Ruben Amorim's side. 

United ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.59 from their 22 shots, compared to Arsenal's tally of 1.05 from their nine attempts. 

And United captain Fernandes was in a defiant mood following the defeat at Old Trafford

"We have a big hope for what we want to do and what we want to achieve. There are positive things to look at like scoring goals," Fernandes told Sky Sports. 

"I really liked the reaction of the fans at the end. I really appreciate what they did. That was more a sign of hope than what we did during the game."

United have now fallen 1-0 behind in more Premier League home games than any other ever-present side since the start of last season (13 times – W3 L10).

But their 22 shots at David Raya's goal represented their most in a top-flight match since their 8-2 triumph against the Gunners back in August 2011 (25). 

However, Calafiori's winner came from an Arsenal corner. Indeed, since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, no team has conceded more goals from corners than United (23).

"It's the first game of the season so we cannot speak about a step forwards," Fernandes added.

"We conceded a goal from a set piece, but from then on Arsenal didn't create any chances. We created lots of chances and didn't score, so we have to do better next time.

"We controlled the game well, we were good on the ball. We created some chances, but we didn't score, so that is the main negative of the day."

Fernandes also felt Arsenal's goal could have been disallowed for a foul on United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. 

"When you touch the goalkeeper, and he can't jump, that makes it difficult. We know in the Premier League they don't give much," he said.

"Even if they had a meeting with us saying that they will whistle more if players block and don't look at the ball, but it is more of a saying."

Three of United's new recruits were on show against Arsenal, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha starting from the off and Benjamin Sesko introduced in the second half. 

Mbeumo ended the match with a game-high five shots, while Cunha completed more dribbles (four) and contested more duels (20) than any other player.

"They created a lot, they were in the right positions. We know they are dangerous and they are a threat," Fernandes said of United's new attackers.

"We are very aware of what they can give to the team. It was a good first impression for them but I'm pretty sure they will do much better."

