Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs Australia Series – When And Where To Watch PAK Vs AUS - Full Schedule

Australia will be playing on Pakistan soil for the first time since 1998 when both teams clash in the first Test of the three-match series on March 4 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The second and third Tests will be played in Karachi and Lahore respectively. (More Cricket News)

Overseas cricket teams visiting Pakistan has been a distant dream still a few years ago after the 2009 terrorist attacks on visiting Sri Lankan team bus. As a result, Pakistan had to play their home games in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has done enough to reassure international cricket authorities last year, with both New Zealand and England scheduled to tour. But New Zealand left just minutes before the first match citing security fears.

Following New Zealand’s sudden departure, England postponed their men’s and women’s teams’ visit soon after. But with the Australia series, the PCB is hoping to prove to both New Zealand Cricket and England and Wales Cricket Board that it is safe to visit their country.

Following the Test series, Australia will play three ODIs against Pakistan before concluding the tour with a T20 on April 5. Pakistan are coming into this series after a successful tour of Bangladesh last year winning all the matches – three T20s and two Tests.

On the other hand, Australia landed in Pakistan on the back of a 4-1 T20 series win against Sri Lanka at home.

Our Aussie men have arrived in Islamabad ✈️ 🇵🇰 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/PtX4dvKRmr — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 27, 2022

Pakistan vs Australia Head-To-Head

Tests

Australia have played Pakistan in 66 Tests winning 33 while losing 15. 18 matches ended in draws. Australia’s Test record in Pakistan is not that praiseworthy. Out of 20 five-day games they have played in the Asian country, Australia have won just three and lost seven. The rest seven ended in draws. The last time Australia played in Tests in Pakistan was in 1998 and won the three-game series 1-0.

ODIs

In ODIs, Australia once again have the upper hand having won 68 games out of 104 games. Pakistan won 32 games. One game ended in a tie while three matches had no result. In Pakistan, Australia have a slight edge over the hosts with a 6-4 record. One game ended in a tie.

T20s

Pakistan enjoy a 12-10 record against Australia in the shortest format of the game. One game ended in no result while another finished in a tie. Australia haven’t played a T20 in Pakistan.

When And Where To Watch PAK vs AUS Series Live?

All three Tests and three ODIs between Pakistan vs Australia will commence from 10:30 AM IST (10 AM Pakistan Time). The PAK vs AUS lone T20 is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST (3 PM Pakistan Time) start. Sony Sports Network has the right to broadcast Pakistan vs Australia series in India. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will broadcast the PAK vs AUS series. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Team News

Australia: Australia will be bolstered by the return of former captain Steve Smith who missed the majority of the T20 series against Sri Lanka after suffering from a concussion. The right-hander has travelled to Pakistan and declared himself fit for the Tests.

Pakistan: Pacer Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf will miss the first Test against Australia due to injuries. Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr have been included for the first game in Rawalpindi. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the Test series. Haris Rauf also tested positive for COVID-19 and is unlikely to play the first Test.

Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022

1st Test – March 4-8 in Rawalpindi

2nd Test – March 12-16 in Karachi

3rd Test – March 21-25 in Lahore

1st ODI – March 29 in Rawalpindi

2nd ODI – March 31 in Rawalpindi

3rd ODI – April 2 in Rawalpindi

Only T20 – April 5 in Rawalpindi

Squads:

Pakistan (1st Test): Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.