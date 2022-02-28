Monday, Feb 28, 2022
PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Cricket Board, Cricket Australia Dismiss Death Threat To Ashton Agar

Australian cricketer, Ashton Agar's wife was sent a social media message, warning the cricketer should not travel to Pakistan or risk not returning.

Ashton Agar is part of the touring Australian cricket team in Pakistan.

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 8:32 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has claimed that a threat was sent to the partner of touring Australian cricketer Ashton Agar on social media but it was not found to be "credible" after investigation. (More Cricket News)

Australia are touring Pakistan after 24 years amid tight security.

"The PCB is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined Government security agencies,” the board said in a statement.

"There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," it added.

The message was sent to Agar's partner, Madeleine, on social media, which was immediately reported to Cricket Australia and the PCB.

"The Australian team security also investigated the matter and do not believe it is a credible threat," the source said.

When New Zealand toured Pakistan last September threats were sent out to the team social media.

Eventually, the Black Caps abandoned the tour without playing their white-ball series on the advice of their government which said there was a direct security threat to the touring side.

Pakistan has hosted only six Test matches since 2009 due to security reasons after the Sri Lanka team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in March, 2009.

