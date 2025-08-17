Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth, Premier League: Slot Says He'll Not Change Reds' Ultra-Attacking Style

Bournemouth netted twice to equalise before Liverpool struck late
Jamie Carragher said he was worried by Reds' defending
Arne Slot unwilling to alter aggressive approach
Arne Slot will not alter the ultra-attacking approach of his new-look Liverpool team, after club legend Jamie Carragher admitted he was worried by their defending in Friday's 4-2 win over Bournemouth.
The Premier League champions looked to be cruising in Friday's 2025-26 curtain-raiser as Hugo Ekitike scored on his competition debut before assisting Cody Gakpo for 2-0.
However, Antoine Semenyo hauled Bournemouth back to 2-2 almost single-handedly, turning David Brooks' pinpoint cross home for 2-1 then carrying the ball almost the length of the pitch for a stunning equaliser.
Liverpool ultimately found a second wind to win the game late on, with Federico Chiesa finishing brilliantly in the 88th minute before Mohamed Salah capped the scoring in stoppage time.
However, former Reds centre-back Carragher was highly critical of their defending while working as a pundit for Sky Sports, saying their lack of organisation for Semenyo's second goal was "absolutely shocking".
In the second half, Bournemouth almost matched Liverpool's expected goals (xG) figures, generating 0.87 to the Reds' 0.89, with the Cherries also turning 20 final-third entries into 18 touches in their opponents' area.
Addressing Carragher's comments at full-time, Slot pointed to absence of Ryan Gravenberch, who missed last week's Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace after becoming a father and was suspended for Friday's game.
"I talk about a player who was not available last week or this week. That's Ryan Gravenberch. Last season, he was very, very important in these moments," Slot told Sky Sports.
"So with Alexis Mac Allister only being back for two or three weeks, we lost a little bit of that control from our midfield.
"But Ryan will be back next week and Macca will be fitter. And we will find a balance in taking risks because against Palace, we lost two or three simple balls to counter-attacks.
"That's also who we were and who we are, and that's why we see such a nice game if you watch Liverpool. We are not going to a low block to defend."
In response to Slot, Carragher said: "That worries me a little, you saying that's the team that we are, with bodies flying forward."
But the Dutchman will not compromise on his principles, responding: "You're allowed to say this.
"But then you need to support a team that plays 11 players in their own box! I prefer to see this. But I prefer even more to not see ourselves counter-attacked – that I agree with.
"I like that our players like to play football. Last season we were a joy to watch. Paris Saint-Germain do similar things to this."
Liverpool face Newcastle United at St James' Park in their second game of the Premier League season on August 25, before hosting Arsenal on August 31.