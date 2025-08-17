Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth, Premier League: Slot Says He'll Not Change Reds' Ultra-Attacking Style

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher was highly critical of their defending in the match, saying their lack of organisation for Antoine Semenyo's second goal was "absolutely shocking"

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arne Slot salutes Liverpools fans after their victory over Bournemouth
Arne Slot salutes Liverpool's fans after their victory over Bournemouth
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bournemouth netted twice to equalise before Liverpool struck late

  • Jamie Carragher said he was worried by Reds' defending

  • Arne Slot unwilling to alter aggressive approach

Arne Slot will not alter the ultra-attacking approach of his new-look Liverpool team, after club legend Jamie Carragher admitted he was worried by their defending in Friday's 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

The Premier League champions looked to be cruising in Friday's 2025-26 curtain-raiser as Hugo Ekitike scored on his competition debut before assisting Cody Gakpo for 2-0.

However, Antoine Semenyo hauled Bournemouth back to 2-2 almost single-handedly, turning David Brooks' pinpoint cross home for 2-1 then carrying the ball almost the length of the pitch for a stunning equaliser.

Liverpool ultimately found a second wind to win the game late on, with Federico Chiesa finishing brilliantly in the 88th minute before Mohamed Salah capped the scoring in stoppage time.

However, former Reds centre-back Carragher was highly critical of their defending while working as a pundit for Sky Sports, saying their lack of organisation for Semenyo's second goal was "absolutely shocking".

In the second half, Bournemouth almost matched Liverpool's expected goals (xG) figures, generating 0.87 to the Reds' 0.89, with the Cherries also turning 20 final-third entries into 18 touches in their opponents' area.

Addressing Carragher's comments at full-time, Slot pointed to absence of Ryan Gravenberch, who missed last week's Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace after becoming a father and was suspended for Friday's game.

"I talk about a player who was not available last week or this week. That's Ryan Gravenberch. Last season, he was very, very important in these moments," Slot told Sky Sports.

"So with Alexis Mac Allister only being back for two or three weeks, we lost a little bit of that control from our midfield. 

info_icon

"But Ryan will be back next week and Macca will be fitter. And we will find a balance in taking risks because against Palace, we lost two or three simple balls to counter-attacks.

"That's also who we were and who we are, and that's why we see such a nice game if you watch Liverpool. We are not going to a low block to defend."

In response to Slot, Carragher said: "That worries me a little, you saying that's the team that we are, with bodies flying forward."

But the Dutchman will not compromise on his principles, responding: "You're allowed to say this.

"But then you need to support a team that plays 11 players in their own box! I prefer to see this. But I prefer even more to not see ourselves counter-attacked – that I agree with. 

"I like that our players like to play football. Last season we were a joy to watch. Paris Saint-Germain do similar things to this."

Liverpool face Newcastle United at St James' Park in their second game of the Premier League season on August 25, before hosting Arsenal on August 31.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son