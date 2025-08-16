Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 with late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah
Hugo Ekitike shone on debut, while Antoine Semenyo’s double drew Bournemouth level
Chiesa and Salah struck late to send Liverpool top after a tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
Late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah spared Liverpool's blushes as they started their Premier League title defence with a thrilling 4-2 win over Bournemouth.
Hugo Ekitike grabbed a goal and an assist on his Premier League debut to put the Reds in control, only for Antoine Semenyo to score twice to haul his side level.
However, Arne Slot's side started their 2025-26 campaign with a win, with Chiesa emerging from the bench to score before Salah confirmed all three points in stoppage time.
After a strong start, Liverpool had their lead eight minutes before half-time when Ekitike bundled his way past Marcos Senesi before placing the ball past Djordje Petrovic.
The Anfield crowd was on its feet again four minutes after the restart when Ekitike teed up Cody Gakpo to finish, but the home support was soon stunned into silence.
Semenyo reduced the deficit just after the hour after turning David Brooks' brilliant cross home before levelling the scores 12 minutes later with a fine strike past Alisson Becker.
Liverpool were not to be denied, however, as substitute Chiesa reacted quickest to volley home in the 88th minute, restoring their lead with his first Premier League goal.
Salah's breakaway effort then made certain of the result in stoppage time as Liverpool went top of the early standings, having paid an emotional tribute to their late forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of kick-off.
Data Debrief: Ekitike shines as Salah goes level with Cole
Much of the talk ahead of the game surrounded the ongoing transfer saga between Liverpool and Alexander Isak, though Ekitike more than made his mark on his Premier League bow with an impressive display here.
Indeed, the striker became only the second player to both score and assist a goal on his Premier League debut for Liverpool, after Darwin Nunez against Fulham in August 2022.
And at 23 years and 56 days, Ekitike is the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start for Liverpool since Victor Moses v Swansea in September 2013 (22y 278d).
But, as he always does, Salah had to have his say. The Egyptian extended his record of matchday one goals in the Premier League, becoming the first player to score 10 times on the opening day of the competition. He has scored at least once in eight of his nine such games for the Reds.