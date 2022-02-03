Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 10 Live

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United take on each other in the 10th match of PSL 2022. Check out match and telecast details.

Quetta Gladiators' pacer Naseem Shah has taken 6 wickets in PSL 2022 so far. Twitter/@TeamQuetta

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 3:28 pm

Islamabad United will be facing Quetta Gladiators in a bid to retain their number three position in the PSL 2020 points table. (More Cricket News)

The Shadab Khan-led side currently have two points after playing as many matches in the seventh season of PSL, while Sarfaraz Ahmed and company are at the fourth spot with two points to their credit from three games.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Scrappy Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 29 Runs

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 9 Live

Quetta didn’t have an impressive start to the series as they lost the first game to Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets. They got their first win of the edition on the very next day after beating Karachi Kings by 8 wickets. Their last game was against table-toppers Multan Sultans where the Mohammad Rizwan-led side defeated them by 6 runs.

On the other hand, Islamabad United had an opposite start to the season as they won their first game convincingly by 9 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi before losing to Multan Sultans, as the latter side maintained its unbeaten run in the edition.

Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed have been the top-scorers for Quetta Galdiators with 154 and 130 runs, respectively, while Naseem Shah, with 6 wickets to his name, is the leading wicket-taker for the side.

On the other hand, Alex Hales and captain Shadab have scored 106 and 91 runs, respectively, in the two games the side has played so far, while Hasan Ali is the side’s star bowler with 3 wickets to his name.

Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators: 7
Islamabad United: 6

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 10 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
Date: February 3 (Thursday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Sports Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Preview Shadab Khan Alex Hales Naseem Shah Ahsan Ali Hasan Ali Sarfaraz Ahmed Quetta Gladiators Islamabad United
