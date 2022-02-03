Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 10 Live

Islamabad United will be facing Quetta Gladiators in a bid to retain their number three position in the PSL 2020 points table. (More Cricket News)

The Shadab Khan-led side currently have two points after playing as many matches in the seventh season of PSL, while Sarfaraz Ahmed and company are at the fourth spot with two points to their credit from three games.

Quetta didn’t have an impressive start to the series as they lost the first game to Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets. They got their first win of the edition on the very next day after beating Karachi Kings by 8 wickets. Their last game was against table-toppers Multan Sultans where the Mohammad Rizwan-led side defeated them by 6 runs.

On the other hand, Islamabad United had an opposite start to the season as they won their first game convincingly by 9 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi before losing to Multan Sultans, as the latter side maintained its unbeaten run in the edition.

Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed have been the top-scorers for Quetta Galdiators with 154 and 130 runs, respectively, while Naseem Shah, with 6 wickets to his name, is the leading wicket-taker for the side.

On the other hand, Alex Hales and captain Shadab have scored 106 and 91 runs, respectively, in the two games the side has played so far, while Hasan Ali is the side’s star bowler with 3 wickets to his name.

Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators: 7

Islamabad United: 6

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 10 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

Date: February 3 (Thursday), 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi



TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV



In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange