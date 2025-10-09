Himachal Weather: Clear Skies Return After Season's First Snowfall

Himachal weather improves with Shimla at 68°F; extreme cold continues in high reaches with Keylong at -2.1°C
No active IMD alerts; dry sunny weather from October 11 with temperatures rising 6-10°C over next 5 days
Excellent tourism weather ahead: 70-72°F highs by mid-October with consistently sunny conditions
Road conditions improving but caution advised; schools may extend closures depending on local assessments
Current Conditions and Temperature Recovery
Himachal weather shows dramatic improvement on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with clearing skies following the season's first major snowfall. Shimla temperature stands at 11.8°C with 76% humidity and calm winds, while higher reaches face extreme conditions with Kukumseri at -2.5°C and Keylong at -2.1°C. Current conditions in the state capital show 68°F (20°C) with sunny skies replacing recent overcast weather.
IMD Forecast and Alert Status
IMD weather alert in Himachal shows no active warnings for today, marking significant improvement from recent orange alerts. Himachal rain forecast indicates light rain or snow possible at isolated places October 9-10 before dry weather establishes from October 11.
The meteorological department expects maximum temperatures to rise 6-10°C over next 4-5 days from current levels that are 7-14°C below normal. Minimum temperatures will remain stable before rising 2-4°C over next 3-4 days.
Weekly Weather Outlook
Himachal weekly weather forecast shows excellent conditions ahead:
October 9: 57°F high, 49°F low with morning sprinkles clearing to sunny skies
October 10: 58°F high, 47°F low - sunny conditions return
October 11-15: 59-62°F highs and 47-51°F lows with consistently sunny weather.
October 16-23: 70-72°F highs and 53-59°F lows, offering ideal tourism conditions.
Infrastructure and Safety Updates
Road conditions show gradual improvement with main highways reopening as snow clearance continues. However, travelers should check conditions before venturing to higher reaches where black ice formation remains a morning concern.
Schools may extend closures through October 9 depending on district assessments, particularly following the Bilaspur landslide that prompted cautious reopening approaches. Educational institutions closed until October 7 await local authority decisions on resumption.
The transformation marks the early winter onset in high-altitude areas while lower elevations transition to ideal October weather with clear skies and moderate temperatures perfect for outdoor activities.