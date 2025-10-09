Himachal Weather: Clear Skies Return After Season's First Snowfall

Current Conditions and Temperature Recovery

Himachal weather shows dramatic improvement on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with clearing skies following the season's first major snowfall. Shimla temperature stands at 11.8°C with 76% humidity and calm winds, while higher reaches face extreme conditions with Kukumseri at -2.5°C and Keylong at -2.1°C. Current conditions in the state capital show 68°F (20°C) with sunny skies replacing recent overcast weather.