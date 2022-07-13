Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Bihar Police Officer Arrested In BPSC Question Paper Leak Case

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police arrested deputy superintendent of police Ranjit Kumar Rajak after interrogating him on Tuesday night, they said.

Bihar Police Officer Arrested In BPSC Question Paper Leak Case PTI photo

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 3:29 pm

A police officer was arrested in connection with the question paper leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations held in May, officials said on Wednesday.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police arrested deputy superintendent of police Ranjit Kumar Rajak after interrogating him on Tuesday night, they said.

He was posted in the 14th Battalion of Bihar Armed Special Police, they added.

Rajak was interrogated on the basis of the statement of prime accused Shakti Kumar, the principal-cum-centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College in Gaya's Delha area, officials said.

Kumar was arrested on June 23 for allegedly circulating the scanned copy of one set of the BPSC question papers before the commencement of the examination, they said.

Rajak and Kumar used to interact regularly, they said. Rajak was earlier named in the charge sheet of a different case related to forgery and cheating, officials said.

The question papers of the BPSC 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on May 8 were leaked.  The EOU, tasked to probe the case, has so far arrested 17 persons, including six government officials.

-With PTI Input

