NEET-UG Row: INDIA Bloc To Raise Concern In Parliament Today; CBI Makes First Arrests | Key Points

Amid the spiralling row over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, the Opposition INDIA bloc is set to raise the issue in both houses of the Parliament today for a debate. A day before, President Droupadi Murmu mentioned the paper leak issue while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament.
The leaders of the Opposition bloc took the decision to raise the concern during a meeting at Congress supremo Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday.
NEET-UG Paper leak: top developments
President Murmu's address- Addressing the joint sitting in the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu on Thuesday asserted that the Centre is committed to a fair investigation in the case and urged people to “rise above partisan politics”.
Opposition leaders to raise issue- The INDIA bloc leaders are all set to raise the issue regarding the unethical practices and irregularities involving the highly competitive NEET-UG examination. It has been told that if the issue is not taken up for discussion in the Parliament today, then the Opposition leaders will stage a protest inside the House.
CBI's first arrests: Yesterday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its first arrest in the NEET UG paper leak case, took two people into custody in Patna. The two caused, Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, were allegedly involved in arranging accommodation for the aspirants before the examination and giving them leaked question papers and answer keys.
20 arrests made so far: With a combined effort by Bihar Police and the CBI, a total of 20 people have been taken into custody in the case so far. 18 of them were apprehended by the Economic Offence Wing (EOU) of the Bihar Police while CBI arrested two.
Bihar govt to being stringent law: In light of the ongoing row over the exam irregularities, Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the state government would bring in a stringent law to curb exam paper leaks. “Following the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state government is going to introduce a stringent law to check cases of question paper leaks in Bihar,” he said