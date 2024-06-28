National

NEET-UG Row: INDIA Bloc To Raise Concern In Parliament Today; CBI Makes First Arrests | Key Points

A day before, President Droupadi Murmu mentioned the NEET-UG paper leak issue while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament. The leaders of the Opposition bloc took the decision to raise the concern over the alleged exam irregularities at the parliament during a meeting at Congress supremo Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the spiralling row over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, the Opposition INDIA bloc is set to raise the issue in both houses of the Parliament today for a debate. A day before, President Droupadi Murmu mentioned the paper leak issue while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The leaders of the Opposition bloc took the decision to raise the concern during a meeting at Congress supremo Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday.

Members of NSUI today held a protest demonstration at National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi calling for a ban on the agency - X/ANI
NEET 'Paper Leak': Multiple Arrests, Lutan Mukhiya Gang's Role, High Drama At NTA Delhi Office | Probe So Far

BY Outlook Web Desk

NEET-UG Paper leak: top developments

  • President Murmu's address- Addressing the joint sitting in the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu on Thuesday asserted that the Centre is committed to a fair investigation in the case and urged people to “rise above partisan politics”.

President Murmu's Joint Parliament Address | - PTI
Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Opposition leaders to raise issue- The INDIA bloc leaders are all set to raise the issue regarding the unethical practices and irregularities involving the highly competitive NEET-UG examination. It has been told that if the issue is not taken up for discussion in the Parliament today, then the Opposition leaders will stage a protest inside the House.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), students wing of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters staged a protest against recent scam in NEET and UGC-NET exam in front of Asutosh College, on June 22, 2024 in Kolkata, India. - (Photo by Samir Jana via Getty Images)
Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond

BY Outlook Web Desk

CBI's first arrests: Yesterday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its first arrest in the NEET UG paper leak case, took two people into custody in Patna. The two caused, Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, were allegedly involved in arranging accommodation for the aspirants before the examination and giving them leaked question papers and answer keys.

NEET-PG exam is conducted to determine eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government or private medical colleges - PTI
What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • 20 arrests made so far: With a combined effort by Bihar Police and the CBI, a total of 20 people have been taken into custody in the case so far. 18 of them were apprehended by the Economic Offence Wing (EOU) of the Bihar Police while CBI arrested two.

NSUI activists raise slogans during their Chhattra Sansad Gherav protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. - Photo via Ravi Choudhary (PTI)
NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Bihar govt to being stringent law: In light of the ongoing row over the exam irregularities, Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the state government would bring in a stringent law to curb exam paper leaks. “Following the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state government is going to introduce a stringent law to check cases of question paper leaks in Bihar,” he said

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate; Iran's Presidential Election Today
  2. NEET-UG Row: INDIA Bloc To Raise Concern In Parliament Today; CBI Makes First Arrests | Key Points
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Minister Says PM Inaugurated Another Building As IGI T1 Mishap Kills 1
  4. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Fajardo Fires Panama To Dramatic Victory Over 10-Man US - In Pics
  5. Delhi-NCR Rain, Waterlogging: Check Affected Routes, Traffic Advisories, Airport Update
Entertainment News
  1. Malaika Arora Shares Her 'Idea Of True Love' Amidst Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor: I’ll Fight For It
  2. 'Darshan Anna Is Not Someone Who Could Ever Harm Anyone': Naga Shaurya Extends Support For The Kannada Star Amid Murder Trial
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 95 Crore In India; Collects Rs 180 Crore Worldwide
  4. Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer 'Kanguva' Release Date Announced, Set To Clash With 'Vettaiyan' And 'Jigra' On THIS Day
  5. Mandira Bedi Reveals How She Got The Opportunity To Host Cricket, Mentions She Was Criticized For Her Anchoring
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: IND-W On Top At Lunch Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  2. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Dismantles Bolivia To Inch Closer To Quarterfinals
  4. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Tim Weah's Red Card Punishes United States As Panama Steal Victory
  5. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru
  2. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  3. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
  4. Fact-Checking Trump And Biden: Debunking Misleading Claims From The 2024 Presidential Debate| Economic Claims, Abortion Myths, COVID-19, And More!
  5. 'Not Going To Win Popularity With Blood...': Bolivian President Arce Denies Being Involved In Attempted Coup
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Operations Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: IND-W On Top At Lunch Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate; Iran's Presidential Election Today
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri