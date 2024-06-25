NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System

NSUI activists raise slogans during their Chhattra Sansad Gherav protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. Photo via Ravi Choudhary (PTI)

NSUI activists raise slogans during their Chhattra Sansad Gherav protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. Photo via Ravi Choudhary (PTI)