Education

Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA

The retest was ordered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after it withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in the start of the examination.

Image for representation
info_icon

A retest for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination was conducted on Sunday for 1,563 candidates across six centres in four states and a Union Territory. However, only 813 candidates appeared for the retest, as reported by India Today.

The retest was ordered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after it withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in the start of the examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

Pradeep Singh Kharola - null
Who Is IAS Officer Pradeep Singh Kharola, The New Chief Of NTA?

BY Outlook Web Desk

On June 13, an NTA notification stated that re-examination would be conducted for the affected candidates on June 23, Sunday, between 2 to 5 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled for June 30.

This year's NEET exam has been marred by controversy. Over 24 lakh students appeared for the exam on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 international locations. The results, declared on June 4, sparked allegations of a leaked question paper and concerns over the unusually high number of perfect scores achieved by some students.

The results showed that 67 students achieved a total score of 720, which is a higher percentage compared to the previous years' results. In 2023, only two students scored full marks, while three in 2022, two in 2021, and one in 2020. It is alleged that six of the toppers had appeared for the exam at the same centre in Haryana.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
  2. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  3. UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away
  4. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Primary School Teacher In Mandi Held On POCSO Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Streaming Magic: How Netflix Has Revived Films Like ‘Laapataa Ladies', ‘Fighter’ And More
  2. 'Harry Potter' Series Not Something I Want To Do, Says Matthew Lewis
  3. Script Ready For ‘Race 4’, Work Underway On ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani
  4. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  5. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
Sports News
  1. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gous Goes Big, Then Goes Home In First Over
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  3. Albania Vs Spain, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ALVs GER Group B Matchday 3
  4. United States Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG To Bowl Against USA - Check Playing XIs
  5. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  2. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  3. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  4. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  5. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS