Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA

A retest for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination was conducted on Sunday for 1,563 candidates across six centres in four states and a Union Territory. However, only 813 candidates appeared for the retest, as reported by India Today.
The retest was ordered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after it withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in the start of the examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.
On June 13, an NTA notification stated that re-examination would be conducted for the affected candidates on June 23, Sunday, between 2 to 5 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled for June 30.
This year's NEET exam has been marred by controversy. Over 24 lakh students appeared for the exam on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 international locations. The results, declared on June 4, sparked allegations of a leaked question paper and concerns over the unusually high number of perfect scores achieved by some students.
The results showed that 67 students achieved a total score of 720, which is a higher percentage compared to the previous years' results. In 2023, only two students scored full marks, while three in 2022, two in 2021, and one in 2020. It is alleged that six of the toppers had appeared for the exam at the same centre in Haryana.