Opposition Slams Labour Codes as ‘Corporate Jungle Raj’

Brittas also reminded the historic farmers agitation against three farm laws. Sitting on back bench RJD MP Manojkumar Jha actively supported Dr. Brittas for his stance on enforcement of new labour codes. “We will not tolerate Corporate Jungle Raj”, said DR. Brittas. Rajya Sabha Chair C.P. Radhakrishnan refused to take any slogans on record except the issue that was mentioned in Zero hour.