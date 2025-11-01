‘RJD Wants To Bring Back Jungle Raj’: Nadda On Party Fielding Shahabuddin’s Son

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of attempting to bring back “jungle raj” in Bihar if it returns to power.
BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of attempting to bring back “jungle raj” in Bihar if it returns to power, pointing to the party’s decision to nominate late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin’s son as evidence of that intent.
Addressing an election rally in Siwan virtually, after bad weather prevented him from travelling to the venue, Nadda alleged that during the earlier RJD regime, kidnapping had turned into an “industry” and ransom negotiations were settled at the then chief minister’s residence.
“Bihar witnessed ‘jungle raj’ under the RJD regime. There was complete anarchy in the state. Law and order had collapsed, and along with that, an industry of kidnapping started growing here,” he alleged.
The BJP chief further said that Siwan had “witnessed the terror of Shahabuddin,” adding that the RJD’s decision to field his son in the assembly polls showed its desire to revive that era.
“Siwan had witnessed the terror of Shahabuddin, and once again, RJD nominated his son in the assembly polls. Lalu Prasad's party wants to bring 'jungle raj' back to Bihar,” he said.
The RJD has fielded Shahabuddin’s son, Osama Shahab, from Siwan’s Raghunathpur seat.
Nadda also took aim at the party’s leadership, saying the RJD stood for “Rangdari (extortion), Jungle Raj (anarchy), and Dadagiri (intimidation).”
“Don’t vote for RJD as its leaders, Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and Misa Bharti, are all out on bail,” he added.
Highlighting the BJP-led alliance’s governance record, the Union health minister said Bihar was witnessing steady progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“Bihar is continuously moving towards development. I urge people to vote for NDA only,” he said.
