NEET PG 2024: NBE To Announce New NEET PG Exam Dates Soon | What We Know

The National Board of Examinations For Medical Sciences (NBE) is expected to announce the new dates for the NEET PG 2024 Exam very soon. As per Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the NEET PG new exam dates will be shared in "one or two days".
Speaking to reports in Panchkula, the Education Minister stated that NBE is working towards releasing the new schedule as soon as possible.
Pradhan's comments also come a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued new exam dates for the UGC-NET Exam, NCET Exam and the CSIR-NET Exam.
NEET PG 2024 Postponed 'Until Further Notice'
Owing to the ongoing controversies and investigations regarding the NEET UG 2024 and UGC-NET 2024 exams, NBE decided to postpone the NEET PG exam scheduled for June 23.
The postponement notice came 12 hours before the day of the exam and left candidates anxious and frustrated.
However, with investigations underway for the alleged paper leaks in NEET UG and UGC-NET, NBE is expected to announce the new dates soon.
NEET PG 2024 was originally scheduled to be held on March 3. The exam was then postponed to July 7 and then preponed to June 23. On June 22, NBE announced the postponement of the exam and stated that fresh dates will be issued.
UGC NET Exam Now In August-September
As per the revised calendar issued by the NTA, the UGC NET 2024 will be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024.
Meanwhile, the CSIR-NET Exam will now be held from July 25 to 27. All exams will be conducted in CBT mode.