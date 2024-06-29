NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities

Amid the fuming row over certain alleged irregularities in the matter of conduction of national level competitive exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced fresh dates for the earlier cancelled and postponed examinations. As per the latest notification, UGC-NET will now be held from August 21-September 4.
Suspecting compromised integrity of the exam, earlier the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was called off a day after being conducted on June 18 by the education ministry.
Commenting on the matter, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the question paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on the Telegram app. The matter is being probed by the CBI.
About UGC-NET
The UGC-NET is designed to evaluate the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, for appointment of assistant professors and admission to PhD courses.
In a shift from the earlier pattern, the exam was conducted in offline mode this year and on a single day. However, the rescheduled exam will be conducted according to the earlier pattern of Computer Based Test (CBT) spread across a fortnight.
About CSIR UGC-NET
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, which was postponed as a pre-emptive measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of exams, will now be held from July 25-July 27.
The CSIR UGC-NET is accepted for PhD admissions in Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
NEET-UG, UGC-NET: About the exam row
Amid the row over alleged irregularities in medical entrance examination NEET-UG and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had last week notified a panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.
While the NEET is under scanner over several alleged irregularities, including paper leak, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised.