NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities

As per the latest notification by the National Testing Agency (NTA), UGC-NET will now be held from August 21-September 4. Suspecting compromised integrity of the exam, earlier the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was called off a day after being conducted on June 18 by the education ministry.