National

UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals

Senior police officials added that the villagers gathered around the vehicles and heckled the officials - four officials and one woman constable. The mob also vandalised the vehicle of the CBI team.

CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals
info_icon

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation were allegedly attacked on Saturday by a mob of locals in Bihar. The team, which was in Bihar to track a lead related to the UGC NET 2024 paper leak, were ambushed by villagers in Nawada.

As per a PTI report, Bihar police stated that the villagers attacked the vehicle thinking they team of CBI officials were fake. Of the 200 people mob that attacked the vehicle, eight have been identified and four have been arrested.

Senior police officials added that the villagers gathered around the vehicles and heckled the officials - four officials and one woman constable. The mob also vandalised the vehicle of the CBI team.

NEET 2024: CBI Registers FIR - PTI
NEET UG 2024: CBI Registers FIR Over Irregularities IN NTA NEET Exam

BY Outlook Web Desk

The CBI officials stated that they were tracking the cellphone of one of the suspects in the paper leak case at the time of the incident. Upon being ambushed by the mob, the central agency officials called the local police for back up.

After the situation was diffused, the team conducted their investigation and seized two cellphones. Officials have added that after a thorough investigation of the cellphones, the people involved in the paper leak will be arrested.

UGC NET 2024 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 exam was conducted across India on June 18. However, on June 19, the Ministry of Education issued a notice and stated that the exam stands cancelled.

As per the official statement issued by the Education Ministry, the UGC NET exam was cancelled after UGC and Ministry of Home Affairs received inputs that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised."

The cancellation of the exam added to the nationwide uproar caused by the NEET UG paper leak and result controversy and brought the National Testing Agency under the scrutiny of the Central government.

The case of the UGC NET paper leak was handed over to the CBI for further investigation. The CBI is also currently investigating the case of the NEET UG 2024 Exam.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  2. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
  3. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
  4. UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away
  5. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Theme Song Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Be Unveiled In Mathura
  2. Shatrughan Sinha And Poonam Sinha Leave For Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding; Say 'Thank You' To Paps
  3. Anupam Kher Thanks Mumbai Police After Two Arrested In Connection With Burglary At His Office
  4. 'Munjya' Crosses Rs 80 Crore-Mark At Box Office
  5. Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Married; Check Out FIRST Wedding Pics Of The Newlyweds
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Jarrod Bowen Backs Trent Alexander-arnold To Adapt To New England Midfield Role
  2. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Seven Down, Ton Up: Can Battered USA Set A Testing Target For ENG
  3. TUR 0-3 POR, Euro 2024: Arda Guler 'Wasn't Fit To Play' In Defeat, Turkey's Vincenzo Montella Insists
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
  5. Scotland Vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Ready To 'Prove People Wrong', Says John Mcginn
World News
  1. 4 Killed After Ukrainian Drone And Missile Attack in Russia, Crime; Fresh Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 1
  2. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  3. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  4. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  5. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
  6. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS