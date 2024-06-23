UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation were allegedly attacked on Saturday by a mob of locals in Bihar. The team, which was in Bihar to track a lead related to the UGC NET 2024 paper leak, were ambushed by villagers in Nawada.
As per a PTI report, Bihar police stated that the villagers attacked the vehicle thinking they team of CBI officials were fake. Of the 200 people mob that attacked the vehicle, eight have been identified and four have been arrested.
Senior police officials added that the villagers gathered around the vehicles and heckled the officials - four officials and one woman constable. The mob also vandalised the vehicle of the CBI team.
The CBI officials stated that they were tracking the cellphone of one of the suspects in the paper leak case at the time of the incident. Upon being ambushed by the mob, the central agency officials called the local police for back up.
After the situation was diffused, the team conducted their investigation and seized two cellphones. Officials have added that after a thorough investigation of the cellphones, the people involved in the paper leak will be arrested.
UGC NET 2024 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak
The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 exam was conducted across India on June 18. However, on June 19, the Ministry of Education issued a notice and stated that the exam stands cancelled.
As per the official statement issued by the Education Ministry, the UGC NET exam was cancelled after UGC and Ministry of Home Affairs received inputs that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised."
The cancellation of the exam added to the nationwide uproar caused by the NEET UG paper leak and result controversy and brought the National Testing Agency under the scrutiny of the Central government.
The case of the UGC NET paper leak was handed over to the CBI for further investigation. The CBI is also currently investigating the case of the NEET UG 2024 Exam.