Global Degrees; Indian Soil: India’s Tryst With Foreign Universities

India’s higher education landscape is entering uncharted territory. For the first time since independence, the government has opened its doors to allow globally ranked foreign universities to set up physical campuses in the country. Leading this new wave is the University of Southampton’s Gurugram campus, expected to open in August 2025. Others – including the Illinois Institute of Technology, University of York, University of Western Australia, and Italy’s Istituto Europeo di Design – are already laying groundwork in cities like Mumbai and Chennai.