'UGC-NET Paper Leaked On Dark Net': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On Exam Irregularities

Taking cognisance of the magnitude of the matter, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the formation of a high level committee to monitor the matter.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Amid the spiralling row over back-to-back exposure of irregularities in the national-level competitive examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday UGC-NET examination paper was leaked on dark net. The exam was conducted on June 18 before it was scrapped by the NTA a day later due to questions over compromised integrity.
UGC-NET row: What all did Pradhan say?

“Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on Dark Net matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination,” he said. 

"We take responsibility, have to rectify system," he added. 

Taking cognisance of the magnitude of the matter, Pradhan further announced the formation of a high level committee to monitor the matter.

"We are forming high-level committee.  Students' interest our top priority, forming high-level committee. Recommendations will be expected from the high-level committee to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocol...", Pradhan added.

Rows over UGC-NET and NEET-UG

With back-to-back unfolding of irregularities in the highly competitvie national-level examinations, the education ministry recently came under scanner and has been facing harsh criticism.

"Some irregularities have come to the notice of the government. We take responsibility for it. I would like to request the students very politely not to believe in rumours," he said.

