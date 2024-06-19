Education

UGC-NET To Be Conducted Fresh Amid Questions Over Integrity

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced cancellation of the UGC-NET examination following prima facie indications that integrity of exam compromised.

(This is a developing story.)

