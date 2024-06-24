Education

NEET PG 2024: Demand For New Exam Date Increases As Sudden Postponement Leaves Candidates In Limbo

From March 3 to July 7 to June 23 and then 'Until Further Notice', NEET PG Candidates feel as if their lives have been played with due to the multiple postponements and preponement of the postgraduate medical exam.

Demand For New Exam Date Increases As Sudden Postponement Leaves Candidates In Limbo
Amid the controversy surrounding the NEET UG and UGC NET 2024 Exam, the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBE) announced the postponement of the NEET PG 2024 exam just 12 hours before its scheduled date. NEET PG, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was cancelled by the NBE with a promise of new exam dates soon.

However, as the days go gone by and no new exam dates in sight, candidates have expressed their anguish and disappointment over the medical education system.

Based on a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the decision to postpone the NEET PG exam was taken considering the recent allegations regarding entrance exams in the country.

Citing these allegations, the National Testing Agency also postponed the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam until further notice.

Not The First Postponement For NEET PG

June 23 was not the initial date set for the postgraduate medical examination. As per the first notification, the NEET PG 2024 exam was scheduled to be held on March 3. However, this date was later postponed to July 7 in January 2024.

However, later in March 2024, the NBE preponed the NEET PG exam and set the date for June 23. With another postponement for the NEET PG, the mental trauma for students has only increased.

NEET PG Candidates Express Anguish Over Sudden Postponement, Demand New Dates

Lashing out at the sudden postponement of the exam, many candidates and doctors have slammed the government and accused them of "playing with the emotions of doctors".

Students have also criticised the timing of the notice of the postponement. On June 22, the notice of NEET PG being postponement was released at 10 PM, a mere 12 hours before students appeared at their respective exam centres for the exams.

Candidates from all over India and abroad flew down to the cities of their exam centres. Some flew from Gujarat to Maharashtra, some flew to Madhya Pradesh and in some cases, candidates from Qatar and Dubai flew down to India to sit for the exam.

In one post of X, a candidate claimed that one students ravelled from Qatar to appear for the exam and was met with shock after the exam was postponed.

Meanwhile, another candidate travelled from Dubai with her husband and two-year-old son to sit for the exam.

Additionally, with no date set for the NEET SS 2024 exam as well, the frustration amongst the candidates continues to rise.

Since the postponement, candidates have taken to X to demand for new dates and now with rumours regarding the exam being conducted in September, the candidates have demanded immediate answers from the Central government and NBE.

The National Eligiblity cum Entrance Test for Post Graduates (NEET PG) is is the qualifying exams for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma courses across medical colleges and hospitals in India.

