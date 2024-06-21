CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates

After the cancellation of the UGC NET Exam, the National Testing Agency has announced the postponement of the CSIR NET 2024 Exam. As per an official notice issued by NTA, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues".
The CSIR NET 2024 Exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 25, 26 and 27. However, amid the paper leak row regarding the NEET and UGC NET examinations, the NTA has postponed the exam until further notice.
"The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," read the official statement issued by the central agency.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination 2024 is conducted to "determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in universities and colleges across India.
CSIR NET Exam Postponed Amid Paper Leak Row
Ahead of the postponement of the eligibility test, the National Testing Agency has been under the scrutiny of the public and the central government after the NEET 2024 Result controversy and the cancellation of the UGC NET Exam after the paper was conducted across India.
The NEET Result row sparked after the declaration of the result on June 4, in which a total of 67 students were declared as toppers as opposed to the previous year's two toppers.
Furthermore, it was announced the NTA has awarded grace marks to students at selected exam centres due to circumstantial issues. However, these grace marks triggered nationwide uproar and students called for the cancellation of the exam.
After the case reached the Supreme Court, NTA announced it would cancel the grace marks of around 1,563 students and offer them an option of the re-examination on June 23.
Amid the NEET Row, the NTA announced the cancellation of the National Eligibility Test. The UGC NET Exam was conducted on June 18.
On June 19, the Ministry of Education announced the cancellation of the exam after the University Grants Commission received inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs that indicated that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised".