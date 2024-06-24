NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points

The NEET 2024 examination has erupted into a major controversy after a whopping 67 students achieved a perfect score in the test. After the irregularities came to fore, the Centre government ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
It has been revealed that the question paper of NEET-2024 was leaked a day before the examination scheduled on May 5 after Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit arrested five people from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, including one who is said to be the “chief architect” of the alleged NEET (UG) 2024 question paper leak.
Besides, the pressure has been mounting on the National Testing Agency (NTA)—the agency responsible for holding the competitive examinations. NTA is receiving flak over the cancellation and postponement of several competitive examinations.
The agency has debarred 17 students from examination centers in Bihar after detection of “malpractices”, with a total of 110 students having faced similar action since the row erupted.
The Centre has also formed high-level panel formed to suggest examination reforms and reviewing the functioning of the NTA. The panel is being headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.
Besides, the government has also operationalised a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs1 crore for offenders are some of the tough measures under the law.
Here are top points on the NEET probe so far:
The Centre on Saturday (June 22) ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the NEET-UG 2024 case.
Subsequently, CBI filed an FIR in the NEET-UG 2024 case under sections 20-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).
The Bihar and Gujarat governments also issued notifications on Sunday (June 23) to transfer cases of NEET-UG paper leaks registered by their police to the CBI.
Bihar Police unravels paper leak plot: The Bihar police arrested five people from Jharkhand's Deoghar late on Sunday evening. The five arrested people are said to residents of Nalanda. The police has said the members of the Mukhiya gang, accused of orchestrating multiple interstate paper leaks, were the source of the leaked answer sheet.
Maharashtra Police on Sunday (June 23) arrested four people, including two teachers, from Latur in connection with the alleged question paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 case.
Besides, the Maharashtra Police has also found Delhi-based man Gangadhar, who is said to have helped two teachers from Maharashtra—Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan contact aspirants willing to pay a hefty price for guaranteed success.