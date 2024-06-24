National

NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points

NEET-2024 Case: It has been revealed that the question paper of NEET-2024 was leaked a day before the examination scheduled on May 5 after Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit arrested five people from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district.

PTI
Accused in NEET-2024 case covering their faces | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The NEET 2024 examination has erupted into a major controversy after a whopping 67 students achieved a perfect score in the test. After the irregularities came to fore, the Centre government ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

It has been revealed that the question paper of NEET-2024 was leaked a day before the examination scheduled on May 5 after Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit arrested five people from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, including one who is said to be the “chief architect” of the alleged NEET (UG) 2024 question paper leak.

NEET 2024: CBI Registers FIR - PTI
NEET UG 2024: CBI Registers FIR Over Irregularities IN NTA NEET Exam

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides, the pressure has been mounting on the National Testing Agency (NTA)—the agency responsible for holding the competitive examinations. NTA is receiving flak over the cancellation and postponement of several competitive examinations.

The agency has debarred 17 students from examination centers in Bihar after detection of “malpractices”, with a total of 110 students having faced similar action since the row erupted.

Students protesting against NEET exam irregularities | - PTI
NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Centre has also formed high-level panel formed to suggest examination reforms and reviewing the functioning of the NTA. The panel is being headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.

Besides, the government has also operationalised a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs1 crore for offenders are some of the tough measures under the law.

Two Students Scheduled To Take NEET-UG Retest At Chandigarh Centre Skip Exam | - Representative Image
Two Students Scheduled To Take NEET-UG Retest At Chandigarh Centre Skip Exam

BY PTI

Here are top points on the NEET probe so far:

  • The Centre on Saturday (June 22) ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the NEET-UG 2024 case.

  • Subsequently, CBI filed an FIR in the NEET-UG 2024 case under sections 20-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

  • The Bihar and Gujarat governments also issued notifications on Sunday (June 23) to transfer cases of NEET-UG paper leaks registered by their police to the CBI.

  • Bihar Police unravels paper leak plot: The Bihar police arrested five people from Jharkhand's Deoghar late on Sunday evening. The five arrested people are said to residents of Nalanda. The police has said the members of the Mukhiya gang, accused of orchestrating multiple interstate paper leaks, were the source of the leaked answer sheet.

  • Maharashtra Police on Sunday (June 23) arrested four people, including two teachers, from Latur in connection with the alleged question paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 case.

  • Besides, the Maharashtra Police has also found Delhi-based man Gangadhar, who is said to have helped two teachers from Maharashtra—Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan contact aspirants willing to pay a hefty price for guaranteed success.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kharge Slams PM Modi Over Emergency Remark
  2. Case Registered For Bid To Sell Online Fake Question Paper Of MPPSC Exam
  3. Setback To Kejriwal As Supreme Court Posts Bail Hearing To June 26
  4. People Want Responsible Opposition, I Will Strive To Take Everyone Along: PM Modi Before Session
  5. 25-Year-Old Pushpendra Saroj Makes History As Youngest MP In Lok Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Nagarjuna Apologises After Video Of His Bodyguard Pushing A Specially-Abled Fan Goes Viral, Says Just Came To My Notice
  2. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
  3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Hungary Pip Scotland 1-0, Keep Round Of 16 Hopes Alive - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  3. IND-W vs SA-W: Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Goes On To Break Record For Most Runs By Indian Woman In Bilateral ODI Series
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  5. India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Fire At Lithium Battery Factory In South Korea Kills At Least 8 With Others Missing
  2. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  3. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  4. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  5. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kharge Slams PM Modi Over Emergency Remark