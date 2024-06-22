National

NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities

Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the new NTA Director replacing General Subodh Kumar Singh amid the alleged irregularities over NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations.

Students protesting against NEET exam irregularities
Amid the simmering row over multiple irregularities in the highly competitive NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency ( NTA), India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman and MD Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of NTA DG replacing General Subodh Kumar Singh.

As per reports, Singh has been put on "compulsory wait" amid controversy over irregularities in exams.

NEET scorecard of Anurag Yadav
NEET-UG Row: 85 In Physics, 5 In Chemistry, Shows Scorecard Of Aspirant From Bihar Arrested In Paper Leak Case | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

The decision came as NTA has been facing massive outrage across several parts of the country over exposure of several malpractices in the process of conducting examinations that led to compromised integrity.

NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA
NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA

BY Outlook Web Desk

NEET/NET row: Ex-ISRO chief to investigate exam irregularities

Amid controversies surrounding the NEET and UGC-NET exams, which were taken by over 30 lakh students, the Centre on Saturday constituted a high-level committee in a bid to investigate and further rectify the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Spearheaded by former ISRO chief Dr K Radhakrishnan, the seven-member committee will also include prominent academicians and experts.

“The committee will make recommendations on reforming the mechanism of the examination process and improving data security protocols and the structure and functioning of NTA,” the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

