National

NEET-UG Row: 85 In Physics, 5 In Chemistry, Shows Scorecard Of Aspirant From Bihar Arrested In Paper Leak Case | Details

The NEET scorecard of Anurag Yadav, one of the four people arrested in the alleged paper leak case, showed that he had scored 185 marks out of 720. While his total rounded off percentile score was, a look at his scores in individual subjects highlighted a bizarre disparity amongst numbers. While he obtained 85.8 percentile in Physics and 51 percentile in Biology, chemistry percentile was as low as 5.

X/@TheNewswale
NEET scorecard of Anurag Yadav | Photo: X/@TheNewswale
info_icon

Amid the spiralling row concerning the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency ( NTA), scorecards of four Bihar students have surfaced on Thursday who allegedly gained access to the question paper prior to the examination.

NEET UG row: NTA scorecard of arrested Bihar student

The NEET scorecard of Anurag Yadav, one of the four people arrested in the alleged paper leak case, showed that he had scored 185 marks out of 720. While his total rounded off percentile score was, a look at his scores in individual subjects highlighted a bizarre disparity amongst numbers.

While he obtained 85.8 percentile in Physics and 51 percentile in Biology, chemistry percentile was as low as 5.

AISA protest over NEET exam row. - PTI
UGC-NET Cancellation: Another Row Erupts As Opposition Asks Govt 'When Will NEET Exam Be Cancelled'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

During interrogation Anurag told police that he was prepping for NEET in coaching hub Kota when his uncle Sikandar asked him to return to Samastipur and assured that the exam is "sorted".

He also admitted that he received some questions and their answers the night before the exam which featured in the actual paper the next day.

NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA - null
NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, the scorecards of the two other students displayed a decent score distribution across all three subjects as one of them scored 581 out of 720 and the other 483.

NEET UG: What caused the row over medical entrance exam?

  • Several malpractices and irregularities surfaced on June 4 after the announcement of the all-India exam for admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.

  • This time, as many as 67 students scored 720/720 and six of them are from the same centre in Haryana.

  • Besides, the high-cut off this time has left many students worried about clearing the exaination.

  • Nationwide protests have broken out as aspirants demand a retest.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Creating New Records', 'Leaders Discuss Yoga With Me': What All PM Modi Said On World Yoga Day
  2. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  3. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident; Arrested NEET Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  4. Himachal Pradesh: Bus Falls On Giltari Road, 4 Dead And 3 Injured
  5. Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Across 19 Districts, Over 4 Lakh People Impacted | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Shatrughan Sinha Poses With His Future Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal Ahead Of Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding
  2. Isha Koppikar Recounts Casting Couch Experience, Reveals A-List Actor Had Asked Her To Meet Him Alone
  3. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  5. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rain Returns After Warner Puts AUS In Driver's Seat
  2. ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Stars As Argentina Begin Title Defence With 2-0 Win Over Canada
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  4. NBA Trades: Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Acquiring Alex Caruso From Chicago Bulls For Josh Giddey
  5. Euro 2024 Social Round-up: Mbappe Masked-Up, Carragher Questions Southgate
World News
  1. We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan, Says US
  2. Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  5. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident; Arrested NEET Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rain Returns After Warner Puts AUS In Driver's Seat
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match