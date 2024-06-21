National

NEET-UG Row: 85 In Physics, 5 In Chemistry, Shows Scorecard Of Aspirant From Bihar Arrested In Paper Leak Case | Details

The NEET scorecard of Anurag Yadav, one of the four people arrested in the alleged paper leak case, showed that he had scored 185 marks out of 720. While his total rounded off percentile score was, a look at his scores in individual subjects highlighted a bizarre disparity amongst numbers. While he obtained 85.8 percentile in Physics and 51 percentile in Biology, chemistry percentile was as low as 5.