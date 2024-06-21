NEET-UG Row: 85 In Physics, 5 In Chemistry, Shows Scorecard Of Aspirant From Bihar Arrested In Paper Leak Case | Details

Amid the spiralling row concerning the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency ( NTA), scorecards of four Bihar students have surfaced on Thursday who allegedly gained access to the question paper prior to the examination.
NEET UG row: NTA scorecard of arrested Bihar student
The NEET scorecard of Anurag Yadav, one of the four people arrested in the alleged paper leak case, showed that he had scored 185 marks out of 720. While his total rounded off percentile score was, a look at his scores in individual subjects highlighted a bizarre disparity amongst numbers.
While he obtained 85.8 percentile in Physics and 51 percentile in Biology, chemistry percentile was as low as 5.
During interrogation Anurag told police that he was prepping for NEET in coaching hub Kota when his uncle Sikandar asked him to return to Samastipur and assured that the exam is "sorted".
He also admitted that he received some questions and their answers the night before the exam which featured in the actual paper the next day.
However, the scorecards of the two other students displayed a decent score distribution across all three subjects as one of them scored 581 out of 720 and the other 483.
NEET UG: What caused the row over medical entrance exam?
Several malpractices and irregularities surfaced on June 4 after the announcement of the all-India exam for admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
This time, as many as 67 students scored 720/720 and six of them are from the same centre in Haryana.
Besides, the high-cut off this time has left many students worried about clearing the exaination.
Nationwide protests have broken out as aspirants demand a retest.