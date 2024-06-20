NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA

The Ministry of Education has formed a special panel to look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency and to improve its functioning amid the NEET UG 2024 controversy and the cancellation of the UGC NET Examination.
During a press conference, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the government remains committed to the welfare of students and has vowed to take action against the culprits.
Speaking to reporters, the union minister added that transparency will remain a top priority during the probe regarding the NEET UG Result and the alleged paper leaks from Bihar.
Regarding the NEET UG 2024 Paper leakers and result, the Union Minister stated that action will be taken against the culprits "whether it is by the NTA or anyone else."
The minister added that the Central government has formed a high-level committee to give recommendations on the structure of the National Testing Agency and to boost transparency.
Pradhan added that the ministry is working with the Bihar Police to look into the paper leak allegations. Recently, the state police found post-dated cheques allegedly issued in favour of a mafia which had demanded over ₹30 lakh from candidates seeking the leaked NEET UG question paper.
Outrage regarding the NEET UG 2024 Exam began after NTA declared the results on June 4, 2024. During the result declaration, it was announced that NTA awarded grace marks to thousands of students from selected exam centres. These grace marks resulted in the announcement of 67 toppers for the NEET 2024 exam, as opposed to two toppers in 2023.
On June 13, NTA told the Supreme Court that it will be cancelling the grace marks for 1,563 students and offer a re-exam for these students on June 23. Students will have a choice to appear for these exams. If they choose not to attempt the exams, then their result will remain the same but the grace marks will be deducted.
Along with the NEET Result Row, the Education Ministry announced the cancelled of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test after reports of irregularities surfaced.
The UGC NET 2024 exam was held on June 18 and around nine lakh students appeared for the eligibility test for the Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD degree courses.
The ministry added that the matter has been handed over to the CBI for investigation and new dates for the exam will be issued.