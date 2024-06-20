National

Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper

The 22-year-old medical aspirant, in a confession letter, said that his relative told him that all arrangements had been done for the exam.

Getty Images
Protestors raise slogans against irregularities in NEET UG 2024. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Anurag Yadav, the NEET candidate arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the exam's result, has confessed that the leaked question paper that was given to him matched with the actual question paper.

According to an India Today report, the 22-year-old medical aspirant wrote in his confession letter than his relative -- identified as one Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu -- told him that all arrangements has been done for the exam.

Yadav is reportedly the nephew of an engineer deployed at Bihar's Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad).

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that three other aspirants from Bihar have also admitted that the question paper was leaked the night before the exam.

null - PTI
NEET-UG 2024: What Is NEET Exam, Why Is It In News, Why Are Students Protesting | Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

Other than Yadav, the three other students are -- Sikandar Yadavendu, Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand. Yadavendu, reportedly working as a junior engineer at the Danapur municipal corporation, confessed to his involvement in leaking the exam papers.

Yadavendu had on Wednesday claimed that he had helped four NEET candidates stay at a government bungalow in Patna. In his confession letter, the junior engineer had said that he was in contact with a racket which was an expert in leaking NEET, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam papers.

This comes amid the backdrop of the massive row over NEET exam irregularities alleged by students and parents, with political parties re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

Along with the leaked question paper of the national level medical entrance test, Yadav was also provided with the answers. The letter, signed by Yadav, said that at the time of the exam, the actual question paper matched with one his uncle gave him.

This comes a day after the Union Education Ministry sought a report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit in connection with the alleged discrepancies in the conduct of NEET UG 2024 in Patna.

A fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday to recall the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results - PTI
NEET-UG 2024 Exam Row: SC Seeks Response From NTA On Plea Seeking Re-Exam Over Alleged 'Paper Leak'

BY Outlook Web Desk

These allegations have also cropped up in other states, with protestors filing petitions in High Courts across states and in the Supreme Court as well.

"Regarding certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action on receipt of this report," a senior official of the ministry said.

The official said that the government is committed towards ensuring the integrity and sanctity of the examinations, protecting the students' aspirants. "It is reiterated that any individual or organisation found involved in this matter will face the strictest action," he added.

The apex court noted that the litigation pertaining to the NEET UG 2024 ought not to be treated as adversarial.

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on June 4 and since then aspirants have been alleging multiple issues, including irregularities in the test demanding a fresh examination. - PTI
'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) and sought a response to the pleas linked to alleged paper leaks and "malpractices" in the medical entrance test.

The top court bench during the hearing said, "If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with." It also took note of the medical aspirants' hardwork and efforts.

The court reportedly stated, "Children have prepared for the exams, we cannot forget their labour."

The NEET-UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities in India, with around 24 lakh students appearing for the exam. The results for the same were announced by NTA on June 4, the same day as the Lok Sabha elections results.

Notably, the NTA and Centre had on June 13 told the apex court that the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates have been cancelled. It said that these candidates will have the option to either take a retest or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for the lost time.

(With PTI inputs)

