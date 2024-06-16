NEET-UG 2024: What Is NEET Exam, Why Is It In News, Why Are Students Protesting | Explained

Outlook Web Desk
Controversy, protests and court hearings have hit the the NEET-UG medical entrance exam 2024 and National Testing Agency (NTA) over allegations of anomalies in the examination
NEET-UG - National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test, is a countrywide entrance examination conducted by NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes
The row over this year's exam erupted when declared by the NTA disclosed that 67 candidates have scored the maximum possible marks 720 out of 720
A closer analysis also revealed an extraordinary significant increase of more than 400 per cent in the number of students scoring 620-720 marks, the plea stated
As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularitiesIt has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank
It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank. The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country
The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as also the Supreme Court. Scores of students have been protesting, seeking a probe into alleged irregularities
The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier
The Centre and the NTA had on Thursday told the top court that they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses
While hearing separate petitions raising grievances over the NEET, the apex court on Friday had sought responses from the Centre and NTA on a plea for a CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam