National

NEET-UG 2024 Exam Row: Issue Reaches SC, Plea Seeks Re-Examination

The NTA, which conducts the NEET, on Saturday said the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates. The move came amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

NEET-UG 2024 Exam Row: Issue Reaches SC, Plea Seeks Re-Examination
info_icon

A fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday to recall the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results and re-conduct fresh examination citing discrepancies in the declared results.

The petition was filed by Abdullah Mohammed Faiz and Dr Shaik Roshan Mohiddin, natives of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who work for students in the states, as per an indiatoday.in report.

They alleged discrepancies in grant of grace marks, saying the high marks of 718 and 719 are statistically impossible.

ALSO READ | NTA Controversy Explained: Is Re-Neet 2024 Possible?

The NTA, which conducts the NEET, on Saturday said the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates. The move came amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

Of the 67 candidates who shared the first rank in the exam, eight were from the same centre in Haryana. More than 24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this year.

The NTA has denied any irregularities and said the changes made in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

The issue has also taken a political turn with several parties raising concerns about the authenticity of the national exam for medical courses.

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on June 4 and thereafter aspirants have been alleging multiple issues, including irregularities in the test demanding a fresh examination.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Centre over the NEET-UG medical entrance row and said the government will have to take "serious steps" to correct "irregularities" in examinations.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Lakhs of children prepare hard for exams like NEET and spend the most precious moments of their lives preparing for it. The whole family puts their faith and strength in this effort. But year after year, paper leaks and irregularities related to results have been reported in these exams."

Shouldn't the accountability of the agencies conducting the exams be fixed, she asked. "Shouldn't the government give up its careless attitude and seriously focus on the exam system? We cannot see the dreams of our young friends being shattered like this. This injustice by the system to their hard work must stop," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The government will have to take serious steps to correct these "irregularities", she said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Jaishankar Said On China, Pak After Assuming Charge As EAM For 2nd Straight Term
  2. Decoding Modi 3.0
  3. Hyderabad Youth Dies After Drowning At Hebbe Waterfalls In Karnataka
  4. Breaking News June 11 LIVE: New NDA Ministers Assume Office; NEET Issue Reaches SC
  5. From Peace For Manipur To Who Is A 'True Sevak', RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Speech Goes Viral | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Noor Malabika Das' Family Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression
  2. Urvashi Dholakia Reveals She Wants A Break From Being Seen As Komolika: I Can’t Do The Same Monotonous Thing Again And Again
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Finally Breaks Silence On Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Questions About Her Wedding, Says 'It's Nobody's Business'
  5. Jitendra Kumar Breaks His Silence On Rumours Alleging He Was The Highest Paid Actor On 'Panchayat 3'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On Canada In Do-Or-Die Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL Match
  3. Kamran Akmal Apologizes To Harbhajan And Sikh Community For Making 'Disrespectful' Comment
  4. England Women's Cricketer Danni Wyatt Marries Longtime Partner In A Beautiful Ceremony; See Pics
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
World News
  1. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  2. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
  3. BRICS Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over 'Unprecedented' Escalation Of Violence In Gaza
  4. UN Security Council Passes US-Backed Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire | Here's How Each Country Voted
  5. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News June 11 LIVE: New NDA Ministers Assume Office; NEET Issue Reaches SC
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed