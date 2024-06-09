National

UDFA Questions NTA’s Policy Of Grace Marks To NEET Aspirants | All About The Raging Row

A huge political row has erupted following the announcement of this year’s NEET examination results on June 4, as the results drew the attention of several students who raised concerns over irregularities in the awarding of marks.

PTI
Doctors' association on NEET examination row.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The doctors' association-United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) on Sunday questioned National Testing Agency’s (NTA’s) decision to grant grace marks to medical aspirants who participated in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination 2024 examination marred by alleged irregularities.

National President of the United Doctors Front Association Lakshya Mittal said, “There is anger among people. NTA held a press conference yesterday and said a high-power committee has been formed and decisions will be taken accordingly."

Image for representation - null
NTA Controversy Explained: Is Re-Neet 2024 Possible?

BY Outlook Web Desk

He added, "They said that 1,600 students who have filed the PIL said that they (students) faced time-bound issues because of which NTA applied the normalisation formula of grace marks, which was applied in 2018 for the CLAT online exam. NTA applied the same formula in the NEET UG exam which is an offline exam.”

A huge political row has erupted following the announcement of this year’s NEET examination results on June 4, as the results drew the attention of several students who raised concerns over irregularities in the awarding of marks.

The students have alleged that the inflation of marks resulted in an unprecedented 67 candidates achieving a perfect score of 720/720 and securing the top rank. Six of these toppers are from the same exam centre in Haryana.

67 students who appeared for NEET UG 2024 scored perfect 720. - null
Education Ministry Sets Up Panel To Probe Results Of Over 1,500 Students Who Got Grace Marks In NEET UG 2024

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

NTA has rejected allegations:

NTA has denied any irregularities, citing changes in the NCERT textbooks, an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to “losing time at the examination centres” as some reasons for the students' higher marks.

NEET exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities. Over 20.38 lakh students registered for the exam, with 11.45 lakh candidates qualifying. Over 80,000 MBBS seats are available in over 540 medical colleges in the country.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh MP Murder: Bengal CID Quizzes Key Suspect, Recovers Parts Of Human Bones Near Canal
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  3. Heavy Security For Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. UP: Man Shot Dead, Three Injured In Sant Kabir Nagar
  5. UDFA Questions NTA’s Policy Of Grace Marks To NEET Aspirants | All About The Raging Row
Entertainment News
  1. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  2. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  3. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  4. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  5. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  3. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset
  5. French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  2. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  3. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  4. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
  5. Columbia To Suspend Coal Exports To Israel; 210 Palestinians 'Killed' Amid Hostage Rescue Op | Latest On Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win