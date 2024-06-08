NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns

-Thirdly, there were allegations that the question paper had been leaked in Patna. The NTA has “categorically denied any case of paper leak”. It has said that cases have been registered against “impersonators”, and “NTA has been extending support” to investigators.

-Lastly, the results were released 10 days ahead of the scheduled date of June 14. However, according to the NTA, the results of all its examinations are “declared at the earliest on the completion of the necessary checks in the result processing post the Answer Key challenge period”, and “the Result of NEET (UG) 2024 has been processed as per the established procedure”.

The NTA has maintained that the exam was conducted fairly and that the results are valid. However, at least two petitions have been filed in two High Courts against the results.

As the controversy continues, candidates and parents are left in a state of uncertainty. The possibility of re-conducting NEET 2024 is unclear as of now and will be determined by the verdict of the petition and the subsequent progress in the case.

