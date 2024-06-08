NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET-UG 2024 results on June 4, 2024, when most of India had its eyes on the results of the Lok Sabha election. The announcement has been overshadowed by controversy and allegations of irregularities. This year, the exam for NEET UG 2024 was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates.
NEET is a competitive examination for admission to medical, dental, and AYUSH courses in government and private colleges.
At the centre of the controversy are four key issues:
-Firstly, a record 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720/720, significantly higher than in previous years. In its press release, NTA said that the number of candidates who appeared in the 2024 exam was almost 3 lakh more than the 2023 number, and “the increase in candidates naturally led to an increase in high scorers due to a larger pool of candidates”.
-Secondly, some students scored 718 and 719 marks, which raised concerns due to the +4 and -1 marking scheme. Explaining the reason behind this, NTA noted that around 1,563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time and the revised marks of such candidates vary from -20 to 720 marks. Amongst these, the score of two candidates also happens to be 718 and 719 marks respectively due to compensatory marks.
-Thirdly, there were allegations that the question paper had been leaked in Patna. The NTA has “categorically denied any case of paper leak”. It has said that cases have been registered against “impersonators”, and “NTA has been extending support” to investigators.
-Lastly, the results were released 10 days ahead of the scheduled date of June 14. However, according to the NTA, the results of all its examinations are “declared at the earliest on the completion of the necessary checks in the result processing post the Answer Key challenge period”, and “the Result of NEET (UG) 2024 has been processed as per the established procedure”.
The NTA has maintained that the exam was conducted fairly and that the results are valid. However, at least two petitions have been filed in two High Courts against the results.
As the controversy continues, candidates and parents are left in a state of uncertainty. The possibility of re-conducting NEET 2024 is unclear as of now and will be determined by the verdict of the petition and the subsequent progress in the case.
