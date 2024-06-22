National

NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process

The move comes after controversies surrounding the NEET and UGC-NET exams, which were taken by over 30 lakh students.

The government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate and improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), following allegations of exam irregularities and paper leaks. The move comes after controversies surrounding the NEET and UGC-NET exams, which were taken by over 30 lakh students.

The seven-member committee, headed by former ISRO chief Dr K Radhakrishnan, includes prominent academicians and experts. “The committee will make recommendations on reforming the mechanism of the examination process and improving data security protocols and the structure and functioning of NTA,” the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

Other members of the panel include:

- Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director, AIIMS Delhi.

- Professor B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad.

- Professor Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras.

- Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat.

- Professor Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi

- Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, government of India

The committee's task is to recommend reforms to the examination process, enhance data security protocols, and improve the structure and functioning of NTA. The formation of the committee aims to restore transparency and credibility to the exam process. 

The NTA has been under fire over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET test. The CSIR-UGC NET exam is the latest to be hit by claims of paper leaks. The committee will have to submit its report to the ministry within two months.

Saturday’s development comes a day after the Centre Friday notified a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations.

The law which came into force from Friday night (June 21) is said to entail provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

