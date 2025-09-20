Rahul Gandhi Likely To Lead Anti-SIR Protests In WB, Says Congress Leader Prasenjit Bose

Bose says opposition realignment could follow Bihar-style electoral roll protests in West Bengal and other poll-bound states.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi West Bengal SIR, Congress anti-SIR protests, West Bengal elections 2025
Prasenjit Bose is an economist and social activist who recently joined the Congress. Photo: X
info_icon

Congress leader Prasenjit Bose has indicated that Rahul Gandhi could spearhead protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of next year’s assembly elections if the Election Commission “repeats the mistakes it made in Bihar”, PTI reported.

Bose, an economist and social activist who recently joined the Congress, told PTI that he anticipates a realignment of opposition parties against the BJP when the SIR exercise begins in the state, “presumably after the upcoming festive season”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - PTI
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, RSS, EC of ‘Vote Chori’ During Bihar Roll Revision

BY PTI

“Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is at the forefront of the anti-SIR movement in Bihar, and his exposes of the biased exercise have not only given political traction to the Congress but also encouraged the rank and file of the entire INDIA bloc,” Bose said in an interview. He added that Gandhi is likely to follow the same approach in West Bengal and in other states such as Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, where polls are due next year, if the EC fails to learn from Bihar.

Bose said that while issues such as corruption under the TMC rule, atrocities against women and children, and the treatment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states would feature in the poll agenda, the SIR is expected to take centre stage once the exercise begins.

Discussing the possibility of opposition alliances, Bose said that any collaboration between the Congress and the TMC would depend on the ruling party’s stance. He noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee have followed an ‘Ekla chalo re’ policy of contesting elections independently.

In a four-minute video of the interaction, he asked the voters how they discovered they had been removed from the rolls. - X
Rahul Gandhi Has Tea With ‘Dead’ Voters From Bihar, Criticises Election Commission

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Bose, a former Left student leader at JNU and SFI strategist, joined the Congress in Kolkata on 15 September in the presence of Left-turned Congress leaders Syed Naseer Hussain and Kanhaiya Kumar. He resigned from the CPI(M) in 2012 over disagreements on supporting Pranab Mukherjee’s presidential candidature and was subsequently expelled from the party.

Regarding the Election Commission, Bose said its approach in West Bengal might be moderated following the resistance and Supreme Court intervention it faced in Bihar. He also highlighted the role of the TMC administration, alleging that state officials, largely appointed by the ruling party, could affect the fairness of the SIR exercise. “While in Bihar, marginalised groups had their names unfairly deleted, in West Bengal, the TMC could target opposition supporters,” he said.

Bose emphasised that the Congress is fighting an “ideological battle with the Constitution as its centrepiece”, contrasting it with the TMC’s record. He also addressed the relative weakness of opposition alliances in West Bengal, attributing it to the absence of concrete political programmes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharply criticized the law and order situation in Bihar - File Photo
Rahul Gandhi Calls Bihar ‘Crime Capital Of India’

BY Outlook News Desk

On his own role in the Congress, Bose said he is open to serving as a strategist, field activist, or candidate in assembly polls, depending on the party’s needs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  4. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  5. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  3. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  4. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  5. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  6. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn

  8. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student