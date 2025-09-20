“Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is at the forefront of the anti-SIR movement in Bihar, and his exposes of the biased exercise have not only given political traction to the Congress but also encouraged the rank and file of the entire INDIA bloc,” Bose said in an interview. He added that Gandhi is likely to follow the same approach in West Bengal and in other states such as Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, where polls are due next year, if the EC fails to learn from Bihar.