Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

NSS–SNDP tie-up to ‘protect Hindu rights’ deepens Congress troubles in Kerala.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sukumaran Nair (NSS) and Vellappally Natesan
Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala Photo: Source: X | Representational
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Opposition Leader V.D. Satheeshan has emerged as the primary target of caste-based organisations such as the SNDP and the NSS.

  • Congress leaders have been cautious in their response to the charges levelled against the Opposition Leader.

  • The CPM continues to maintain close ties with SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan, despite his controversial and Islamophobic remarks.

As the Kerala assembly elections draw closer, the Congress finds itself fighting more than one battle. Buoyed by its performance in the local body elections, the party enters the fray with renewed confidence. Yet, this optimism is tempered by growing unease over the stance of powerful caste organisations such as the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sri Narayana Dharmaparipala Yogam (SNDP). The sharp attacks launched by these bodies against the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheeshan, have pushed the Congress into a precarious position. 

At the same time, the episode has laid bare the deepening fault lines within the party’s leadership, exposing internal rivalries at a critical political juncture. Both the NSS and the SNDP wield considerable influence, particularly in the southern districts of Kerala. 

The NSS claims to maintain what it calls an “equidistant” approach towards both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). In practice, however, it has shown a keen interest in shaping internal decisions within the Congress, often deploying its organisational clout to do so. The current Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheeshan, has not been in the good books of either the NSS or the SNDP leadership.

Related Content
Related Content
Demolished site in Fakir Colony - Courtesy: @cpimspeak
Kerala CM’s Intervention Exposes Karnataka’s ‘Bulldozer Evictions’; Congress On The Defensive

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

The two organisations, historically at loggerheads over issues such as reservation and the caste census, have now chosen to join hands—ostensibly to “protect Hindus”. In a rare show of unity, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan have jointly unleashed a sharp diatribe against Satheeshan, accusing him of what they describe as an “obstinate” and minority appeasing political position.

In recent months, Vellappally Natesan has repeatedly made aspersions against Muslims, alleging that if the Congress-led UDF were to come to power, the Indian Union Muslim League would effectively call the shots. Despite this series of Islamophobic remarks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) have continued to endorse and engage with him, prompting Satheeshan to respond publicly. His criticism of both the Islamophobic statements and what he termed the CPI(M)’s soft-Hindutva approach appears to have acted as the immediate trigger for the NSS and the SNDP to bury the hatchet—at least temporarily—and rally against the Opposition leader.

Even as the attacks mounted, the response from the Congress leadership has remained notably muted. “We are not against caste organisations or their leaders” has emerged as the party’s common refrain, reflecting both its political caution and the larger unease within the Congress as it navigates the growing assertiveness of influential caste and community bodies ahead of the assembly elections.

“The coming together of the NSS and the SNDP is unlikely to have any significant political impact in Kerala. The state has travelled a long way from the days of the ‘Liberation’ Struggle, when the Congress and various caste and religious organisations came together against the first Communist government in 1959,” says senior journalist and political observer C. Gouridasan Nair. He adds that any attempt by the Left to connive with the SNDP—an organisation now that routinely spews venom against Muslims—could seriously undermine the CPI(M) in the state.

Kerala CPI(M) Uses Bengaluru ‘Anti-Muslim’ Demolition Drive - Photo: Manpreet Romana
Kerala CPI(M) Uses Bengaluru ‘Anti-Muslim’ Demolition Drive

BY Outlook News Desk

Buoyed by its victory in the local body elections, the Congress and the UDF it leads are in an upbeat mood. Yet the win has also brought with it a fresh set of anxieties. Within the Kerala Congress, multiple aspirants are vying for the chief minister’s post in the event of a UDF victory, intensifying internal competition. Party insiders suggest that the muted response of senior leaders to Vellappally Natesan’s sustained attacks on V D Satheeshan reflects this underlying power struggle.

The party has always tried to keep caste organisations like the NSS and the SNDP in good humour. But the current silence—or reticence—in responding to criticism of the Opposition leader stems from clear political calculations. None of those vying for the coveted chair wants to antagonise these leaders, fearing it could hurt their prospects in the race,” said a Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

However, some Congress leaders have openly come to Satheeshan's defence, strongly criticising the stance taken by certain community leaders. “Any attempt by Vellappally Natesan to attack Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan will be firmly resisted,” says Abin Varkey, national secretary of the Youth Congress. “Satheeshan articulates the position of the Congress and the UDF. Efforts to isolate him or paint him with communal colours are unacceptable and will be fought tooth and nail,” he adds.

At the same time, a section of observers believes that the sustained attacks on V D Satheeshan have, paradoxically, enhanced his stature among civil society activists and the broader secular public. “The current controversy involving community leaders has—albeit inadvertently—contributed to elevating Satheeshan’s image as a politician who has shown the courage to take on powerful and entrenched social structures,” says columnist P T Nasar.

Women across Kerala took to the streets to express their appreciation of the comprehensive welfare measures announced by the Chief Minister  - x.com/cpimspeak
Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Ramesh Chennithala, former KPCC president and a former Leader of the Opposition, is another major contender for the chief minister’s post in the event of a UDF victory. Senior to Satheeshan, Chennithala served as home minister in the last UDF government led by the late Oommen Chandy. However, the Congress’s consecutive electoral defeats in 2016 and 2021 proved costly for him. In 2021, he was bypassed in favour of Satheeshan as Leader of the Opposition, marking the emergence of a new power centre within the party.

Chennithala, known for his less combative political style, maintains close ties with caste organisations, particularly the NSS. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair made little effort to conceal his preference recently, publicly describing Chennithala as “the most capable man” in the Congress—an endorsement that has only added another layer of complexity to the Congress’s internal power struggle as the assembly elections approach.

Another leader closely watched by the media and political observers is K C Venugopal, the AICC’s organisational general secretary. Although he has publicly ruled himself out of the chief minister’s race, few in political circles take this at face value. The presence of three potential power centres—Satheeshan, Ramesh Chennithala and Venugopal—has further complicated the Congress’s internal equations as the election approaches.

As Dr Azeez Tharuvana, professor and social observer, points out, the larger concern goes beyond Congress’s factionalism. “More than the internal bickering within the Congress, the purported move by the SNDP and the NSS to unite all communities except Muslims poses a serious threat to Kerala’s social fabric,” he says. “The Left’s tacit support for such a move, which effectively alienates Muslims, is bound to have far-reaching repercussions for how Left politics itself is understood. In Kerala, those who believe that the wall separating the red and the saffron is collapsing cannot be faulted.”

Demolished site in Fakir Colony - Courtesy: @cpimspeak
Kerala CM’s Intervention Exposes Karnataka’s ‘Bulldozer Evictions’; Congress On The Defensive

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Over the past several months, communal issues have increasingly taken centre stage in Kerala politics, reshaping the tone and content of public discourse. While the CPI(M) appears determined to accommodate the SNDP despite its leadership openly circulating Islamophobic messages, the Congress—despite its Leader of the Opposition being subjected to sustained attacks—has responded with caution and restraint. There is palpable apprehension within the party, both among leaders and cadres, about the political fallout of antagonising powerful organisations like the SNDP and the NSS. At the same time, the personal political calculations of aspirants within the Congress may also explain the party’s subdued response.

This brand of pragmatic politicking, however, has come at a cost. It has allowed communal and parochial concerns to dominate the political discourse—a trend that, observers warn, could deepen further in the days ahead as electoral contestation intensifies.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  2. MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Play-Offs Berth

  3. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops, Inspection To Happen Soon| NZ 51/1 (10)

  4. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  5. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins

  3. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  5. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins