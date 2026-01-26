NSS Withdraws From Proposed Unity Move With SNDP Yogam

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said the Congress wanted all communities to remain united, but decisions on unity or otherwise must be taken by the organisations concerned. "Congress does not intervene in the internal matters of community organisations. Likewise, we do not allow others to intervene in our matters," Satheesan said. He also congratulated SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan on being conferred the Padma Bhushan award.