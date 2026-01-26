NSS Withdraws From Proposed Unity Move With SNDP Yogam

NSS said it would continue cordial relations with SNDP Yogam but ruled out any formal unity, while SNDP general secretary Vellapally Natesan declined immediate comment.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vellappally Natesan
Vellapally Natesan Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Nair Service Society announced its withdrawal from the proposed unity initiative with SNDP Yogam, citing impracticality amid the current political situation.

  • Congress leaders maintained distance from the issue, reiterating that decisions on community unity must be taken by the organisations themselves.

The proposed move towards unity between community organisations NSS and SNDP Yogam proved short-lived, with the former on Monday announcing its withdrawal from the initiative.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) said the decision was taken at a meeting of its director board held at Perunna.

A release said the statement was signed by NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair.

"Due to various reasons, earlier attempts at NSS–SNDP Yogam unity did not succeed. A similar move, considering the present political situation, is also unlikely to succeed," the statement said.

The NSS represents the forward Nair community, while the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam is an organisation representing the numerically strong Ezhava community.

According to the statement, such unity was impractical, particularly as the NSS maintains equal distance from all political parties.

The NSS said it would continue to maintain cordial relations with the SNDP Yogam, as it does with other community organisations.

"The board has decided that while cordial relations will continue, a formal unity move is not feasible at this time," the release said.

Related Content
Related Content

Reacting to the development, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan said he would need to go through the NSS statement and declined to comment further.

Earlier this month, both Natesan and Nair had separately spoken to the media about the possibility of unity between the two organisations after they criticised Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.

Meanwhile, Natesan was on Sunday announced as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award.

Nair told reporters that the NSS decided to withdraw from the proposed unity move after suspecting political motives behind the initiative.

He said Natesan had proposed sending his son, Tushar Vellapally, who is associated with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an NDA ally, to discuss the unity proposal with him.

"Their approach towards this unity move was suspicious," Nair said.

Nair added that he had placed the proposal to withdraw from the unity initiative before the NSS director board, which subsequently endorsed the decision.

The Congress also recalled that Ambedkar had moved the resolution for the adoption of the draft Constitution 76 years ago on 26 November 1949. - File Photo; Representative image
Republic Day: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Stress Defence Of Constitution

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, Congress leaders chose to keep a distance from the issue.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said the Congress wanted all communities to remain united, but decisions on unity or otherwise must be taken by the organisations concerned. "Congress does not intervene in the internal matters of community organisations. Likewise, we do not allow others to intervene in our matters," Satheesan said. He also congratulated SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan on being conferred the Padma Bhushan award.

"He represents a great organisation. I congratulate everyone who has received Padma awards," he said, adding that he had no allegation that the honour was linked to political considerations. UDF convener Adoor Prakash said the Congress wanted to move forward together with all community organisations. "Our aim is to take everyone together and we will continue with that policy,' he said, adding that the UDF would attempt to bring both the NSS and SNDP together.

When asked whether the NSS had softened its stand towards the UDF, Prakash said there had been no meetings with community leaders. "NSS and SNDP are organisations that clearly understand the thinking of the people of Kerala," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Batters Maintain Control| SL 65/2 (16)

  2. England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 Highlights, World Cup: Thomas Rew, Sebastian Morgan Drive Lions to Comprehensive Win

  3. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  5. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Ben Shelton vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO 2026: Eighth Seed Defeats Norwegian Counterpart To Reach Quarterfinals

  2. Australian Open 2026: Amanda Anisimova Pips Wang Xinyu To End Quarterfinal Drought

  3. Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek Highlights, AO 2026: World No.2 Pips Aussie Counterpart To March Into Quarterfinals

  4. Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner Highlights, AO 2026: World No.2 Makes Way Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

  5. Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

  5. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

Entertainment News

  1. 20 Years Of Rang De Basanti | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  2. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  3. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  4. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

  5. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley