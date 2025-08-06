28 Kerala Tourists Reported Missing In Uttarkashi Flash Flood

Uttarkashi Cloudburst and Floods

At least four people have died as a result of the cloudburst that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Dharali, an area that is ecologically vulnerable. According to officials, the enormous mudslide of water, slush, and debris has buried over half of Dharali. Every year, a number of people visit Dharali, a well-known destination on the way to Gangotri, the Ganga's birthplace.