28 Kerala Tourists Reported Missing In Uttarkashi Flash Flood

A group of tourists from Kerala have been flagged as missing by their families. The group was on a guided tour on the way to Gangotri from Uttarkashi.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
A massive flash flood hits Uttarakhands Uttarkashi on Tuesday
A massive flash flood hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 28 tourists from Kerala are missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand caused flash floods and buried parts of Dharali village.

  • The group was last contacted while travelling from Uttarkashi to Gangotri; communication has since been lost.

  • At least four people have died, and 60–70 are feared trapped under the mudslide and debris.

A group of 28 tourists hailing from Kerala have been reported as missing after the Uttarakhand cloudburst, which has caused massive flash floods and mudslides in the area.

The flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river triggered by a massive cloudburst, buried at least half of the Dharali village under its fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble and water on Tuesday, trapping presumably 60-70 people.

According to PTI, of the 28 individuals, 20 are reportedly from Kerala settled in Maharashtra, while the remaining eight are from various districts in Kerala, a relative of one of the couples in the group told the media. 

She said the couple's son last spoke to them a day ago.

PTI reported that she claimed, “They said they were leaving from Uttarkashi to Gangotri at around 8.30 am that day. The landslides occurred along that route. We have been unable to contact them since they left.” 

The Haridwar-based travel company that organised the 10-day Uttarakhand vacation was likewise unable to provide any information regarding the group's current location, claimed the relative. 

“Their phones may have run out of battery by now. There is no mobile network in that region currently,” she said.

Disaster response teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have been deployed to the Uttarkashi area in Uttarakhand.

So far, however, no official trace of the missing tourists has been reported as per The Hindustan Times.

Following Tuesday afternoon's cloudburst, Dharali, an ecologically vulnerable area of Uttarakhand, was hit by a calamity that has resulted in at least four verified deaths.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst and Floods

At least four people have died as a result of the cloudburst that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Dharali, an area that is ecologically vulnerable. According to officials, the enormous mudslide of water, slush, and debris has buried over half of Dharali. Every year, a number of people visit Dharali, a well-known destination on the way to Gangotri, the Ganga's birthplace.

Following the catastrophic flood of the Kheer Ganga river that caused the devastation, nine Indian Army men were also reported missing. 150 men are currently involved in vital relief activities under the command of Col. Harshvardhan, the 14 RAJRIF Commanding Officer, and rescue efforts are currently in progress.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand. The state administration is overseeing the relief teams, and every attempt is being taken to help people, PM Modi said in an X post.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance