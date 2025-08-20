Ligue 1: Marseille Place Adrien Rabiot, Jonathan Rowe On Transfer List Following Dressing Room Spat

Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe have been placed on transfer list
Marseille started the season with a 1-0 defeat at Rennes
De Zerbi isn't happy with the two players, as per reports
Marseille have made Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe available for transfer after they were involved in an altercation following Friday's Ligue 1 loss to Rennes.
Last season's Ligue 1 runners-up started the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Rennes, who played over an hour with 10 men following Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal's red card but got a 91st-minute winner via Ludovic Blas.
According to reports, Rabiot accused Rowe of a lack of effort after full-time, with both players hurling insults at one another before a physical altercation ensued.
And after the incident, both players have been exiled from Roberto De Zerbi's squad and told to find new clubs before the transfer deadline on September 1.
"Olympique de Marseille announces that Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe have been placed on the transfer list by the club," a statement said.
"This decision was taken due to unacceptable behaviour in the dressing room after the match against Stade Rennais FC, in agreement with the technical staff and in accordance with the club's internal code of conduct.
"The decision was communicated to the two players by the club on Monday."
Rabiot has been linked with a return to former club Juventus, having provided 13 goal involvements in 29 Ligue 1 outings last season (nine goals, four assists).
Mason Greenwood (21 goals, five assists) and Luis Henrique (seven goals, seven assists) were the only Marseille players with more.
Rowe, meanwhile, scored three goals and supplied three assists in his first campaign in the French top flight, despite only making six starts.
He has been linked with a return to England, with newly promoted Premier League clubs Sunderland and Leeds United credited with an interest.
Marseille host Paris FC in their second game of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday, before visiting Lyon the following week.