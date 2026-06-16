Weak Monsoon Prolongs South Bengal's Summer Woes

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PTI
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Summer woes of south Bengal are likely to extend due to weak monsoon with the weather department forecasting scorching heat over the next week

Summer Heat, South Bengal
Weak monsoon prolongs south Bengal's summer woes Photo PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A weak monsoon is likely to extend the summer woes of south Bengal despite it advancing into the region last week, with the weather department forecasting sweltering heat in this part of the state over the next week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon is active in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal and will bring heavy rain there over the next week.

In the southern part of the state, isolated regions may witness light rainfall till June 19 and widespread showers on June 20 and 21.

Sweltering heat is likely to continue in the southern districts of West Bengal over the next week, the weather department said.

In view of the weather conditions, the government changed the timings of all state-run and aided schools to morning hours so that students need not venture out in the oppressive heat.

The southwest monsoon, which advanced into all districts of West Bengal by last week, is weak in the southern parts, causing low rainfall in the region.

The north Bengal city of Siliguri received the highest rainfall in the state at 96 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Darjeeling got 27 mm of rain. Little or no rainfall occurred in other parts of the state during the period.

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