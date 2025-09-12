UK Parliament Opens Inquiry Into UK-India Free Trade Agreement Ahead Of Starmer’s Visit To India

House of Lords launches detailed inquiry into UK-India Free Trade Agreement, inviting public and expert views ahead of formal ratification process

  • UK-India FTA Inquiry Launched: The House of Lords International Agreements Committee has begun an inquiry into the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed during PM Modi’s visit to the UK in July.

  • Committee Seeks Input: The cross-party panel, including Baroness Sandy Verma, is calling for expert and stakeholder evidence before the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) can be ratified.

  • Economic Impact: The agreement aims to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, with projections of increasing UK trade by £25.5 billion and UK GDP by £4.8 billion annually.

The House of Lords International Agreements Committee has opened an inquiry this week into the impacts and implications of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Britain in July.

According to PTI, the cross-party panel, which includes British Indian Conservative peer Baroness Sandy Verma, is seeking evidence from experts and stakeholders as part of the parliamentary process before the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) can come into effect.

With a target to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, the CETA has been pitched by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led government as a “landmark agreement" that will increase trade by 25.5 billion pounds and UK GDP by 4.8 billion pounds annually in the long run.

“As we undertake a new programme of evidence gathering, covering the terms of the FTA, its potential benefits and disadvantages, and provisions for key UK sectors, among other issues, we encourage anyone with experience or expertise in this area to come forward and share their views with the full knowledge that they will have value and are welcome,” said Lord Peter Goldsmith, chair of the International Agreements Committee.

It comes as Starmer prepares for his first visit to India as UK PM next month, when he is set to join Modi at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) scheduled for October 7-9.

Competitive Disadvantage: Customers shop at the Pioneer Cash and Carry in Little India on August 1, 2025, in Artesia, California - Photo: Getty Images
How Will India Deal With Trump Tariffs?

BY Vaishali Basu Sharma

The House of Lords committee, as cited by PTI, is seeking evidence on a set of specific aspects including: the potential benefits and risks of the FTA for the UK; how the agreement will affect sectors across the whole of the UK; the impact on consumers in the UK; the broader economic, social, and environmental impacts of the agreement; interaction with the UK’s trade and industrial strategies; the implications for the UK-India relationship; and the wider geopolitical context of the agreement.

The deadline for the public call for submissions in writing is October 14, with the committee highlighting that it is keen to hear from a diverse range of individuals and organisations.

In the following stage, a select group of individuals and trade representatives will be invited to give oral evidence on a tailored set of topics before the committee.

