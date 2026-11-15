Fatherland And La Bola Negra Sweep Top Nods At 2027 European Film Awards

The European Film Awards 2027 have announced their nominations.
Fatherland and La Bola Negra lead with most number of nods, with 11 and 10, respectively.
The two films had shared the Best Director prize at Cannes this year.
Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, a monochrome portrait following celebrated author Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika across a fractured post-war Germany in 1949, has emerged as the frontrunner for the 39th European Film Awards, gathering 11 nominations. Alongside marquee nods for European Film, Director, and Screenwriter, the Oscar-winning Polish auteur's drama earned acting recognition for both Sandra Hüller and Hanns Zischler.
Trailing right behind with 10 nominations is La Bola Negra, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s sprawling, swooning tribute to Federico García Lorca, which famously shared the Cannes Best Director prize with Fatherland earlier this year. Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d'Or winner Fjord claimed five nods, securing spots in the European Film, Director, Actor, and Actress categories.
Acting Race At European Film Awards
Significantly, Sandra Hüller finds herself competing directly against her own work in the European Actress lineup, scoring dual nominations for Fatherland and Markus Schleinzer’s Rose. She faces stiff competition from Renate Reinsve (Fjord), Penélope Cruz (Bunker), Léa Seydoux (Gentle Monster), and Mathilde Arcel (Woman Unknown, fresh off its Venice Golden Lion triumph). Meanwhile, Hanns Zischler will square off in the European Actor race against Sebastian Stan (Fjord), Javier Bardem (The Beloved), Andrew Scott (Elsinore), and Swann Arlaud (A Man of His Time). Cruz and Hüller are now tied at the highest count of six nominations for Best Actress. This is the second time Hüller has nabbed a double nomination after the 2024 edition, where she won for Anatomy of a Fall and was also nomination for The Zone of Interest.
Despite picking up recognition in individual craft and performance categories, several high-profile titles were shut out of the top European Film race, including Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minatour, Sandra Wollner’s Everytime, Lukas Dhont’s Coward, and Simon Stone’s Elsinore.
In the non-fiction category, Naza, which amassed three nominations overall, leads a slate that includes Letters From The Silenced Country, Rehearsals for a Revolution, To Hold A Mountain (Planina), and Whispers In The Woods. The European Animated Feature contenders are Jim Queen, Lucy Lost, In Waves, Viva Carmen, and Iron Boy.
Determined by ballots from 5,700 members of the European Film Academy, the winners will be announced during a ceremony in Athens, Greece, on January 16. At last year's edition, Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value dominated the evening with six trophies, including Best Film, narrowly edging out Oliver Laxe’s Sirat, which collected five.