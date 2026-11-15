Fatherland And La Bola Negra Sweep Top Nods At 2027 European Film Awards

Acting Race At European Film Awards

Significantly, Sandra Hüller finds herself competing directly against her own work in the European Actress lineup, scoring dual nominations for Fatherland and Markus Schleinzer’s Rose. She faces stiff competition from Renate Reinsve (Fjord), Penélope Cruz (Bunker), Léa Seydoux (Gentle Monster), and Mathilde Arcel (Woman Unknown, fresh off its Venice Golden Lion triumph). Meanwhile, Hanns Zischler will square off in the European Actor race against Sebastian Stan (Fjord), Javier Bardem (The Beloved), Andrew Scott (Elsinore), and Swann Arlaud (A Man of His Time). Cruz and Hüller are now tied at the highest count of six nominations for Best Actress. This is the second time Hüller has nabbed a double nomination after the 2024 edition, where she won for Anatomy of a Fall and was also nomination for The Zone of Interest.