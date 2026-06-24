Scotland Vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group C Finale Under Threat Of Getting Postponed Due To Poor Weather

Miami thunderstorms jeopardize the Scotland vs. Brazil Group C showdown
Lightning strikes trigger mandatory delays until conditions are deemed safe
Morocco vs Haiti will proceed as scheduled regardless of any disruptions in Miami
The FIFA World Cup 2026 showdown between Scotland and Brazil in Miami face a significant threat from severe weather. With the Tartan Army seeking a historic qualification for the knockout stages, the match at Miami Stadium is currently at risk of disruption due to a forecast of thunderstorms.
Will The Scotland Vs Brazil Match Take Place According To Schedule?
Miami is experiencing sweltering conditions today, June 24, with temperatures peaking at 32°C and high humidity. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast throughout the afternoon and evening. Under FIFA’s strict safety protocols, any lightning strike within an eight-mile radius of the stadium triggers an immediate suspension of play.
The match cannot resume until 30 minutes have elapsed since the final lightning strike in that radius. If subsequent strikes occur, the 30-minute clock resets, potentially causing lengthy, cumulative delays—a scenario recently witnessed during the France vs. Iraq match in Philadelphia. Scotland manager Steve Clarke has confirmed that the team has contingency plans in place to manage these unpredictable breaks.
What Happens If Scotland Vs Brazil Is Postponed?
While FIFA has implemented comprehensive emergency preparedness for the tournament, there is no fixed maximum duration for a weather-related delay. If a match is interrupted, officials monitor conditions in real-time, waiting for a safe window to resume. If severe weather renders it impossible to complete the fixture within a reasonable timeframe, FIFA assesses the situation on a case-by-case basis.
While postponement to a later date is technically possible under tournament regulations, it is considered a last resort due to the complexity of the 48-team schedule.
Regarding the simultaneous Group C finale between Morocco and Haiti, tournament organizers have currently made no provisions to adjust their kickoff time. Despite the potential for competitive advantages if one match is significantly delayed, Morocco vs Haiti is expected to proceed as scheduled regardless of the situation at Miami Stadium.