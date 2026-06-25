Scotland Vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group C Finale At Miami Stadium
Scotland Vs Brazil Live Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: History beckons at a storm-threatened Miami Stadium as Steve Clarke's Scotland chase their first-ever World Cup knockout berth. Sitting on three points after a narrow loss to Morocco, the Tartan Army-backed Scots will secure automatic passage with a historic win, while a draw or even a razor-thin defeat likely sees them squeeze through as one of the eight best third-place teams. Yet, Clarke's men must solve a glaring tactical crisis, having mustered just two shots on target so far. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil need to protect a slim +2 goal-difference advantage over Morocco, who face winless Haiti simultaneously, forcing the Selecao to choose between hunting goals or protecting stars like Casemiro from suspension. The ultimate wild card, however, is a certain Neymar, declared fit for his first tournament outing 15 years after first haunting Scotland in London. See the best photos from the SCO vs BRA football match here:
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