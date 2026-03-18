South Korea 1-4 Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup: Nadeshiko Outplay Taeguk Ladies, Set Up Final Against Australia

Japan gave South Korea no breathing space, producing a world-class display from the get go. Kang Chae-rim's 78th-minute goal was the first conceded by The Nadeshiko in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
south korea vs japan match report afc womens asian cup 2026 semifinal
Japan's Maika Hamano, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-final between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Riko Ueki scored in 15th minute, Maika Hamano in 25th

  • Saki Kumagai tripled Japan's lead in 75th minute

  • Kang Chae-rim pulled one back for South Korea before Remina Chiba had final say

Riko Ueki and Maika Hamano scored first-half goals to set Japan on course for a 4-1 victory over South Korea on Wednesday and a spot in the Women’s Asian Cup final against Australia.

Japan dominated the semifinal at Sydney's Stadium Australia against a South Korea lineup that edged the Australians on goal difference in the group stage after both teams finished with two wins and a draw apiece.

Japan thought it had gone ahead 3-0 before halftime with Aoba Fujino finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review.

Asia's top-ranked team at No. 7 in the FIFA list, Japan increased its tally to 27 goals in the continental championship when veteran defender Saki Kumagai headed in from Momoko Tanikawa's swinging corner kick in the 75th.

The Nadeshiko finally conceded a goal for the first time in the tournament when Kang Chae-rim turned and fired in a right-foot shot from close range in the 78th.

Remina Chiba restored the three-goal buffer with a powerful strike to make it 4-1 in the 81st.

The final will be played Saturday in Sydney.

Japan beat Australia in back-to-back finals in 2014 and ’18 but neither team reached the championship decider in 2022, when China edged South Korea in the final.

Related Content
Japan players celebrate following the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. - | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
South Korea 1-4 Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Imperious Nadeshiko Set Final Date With Australia
Japan's Remina Chiba, centre, celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal during the Women's Asian Cup semi-final between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. - Photo: AP
South Korea 1-4 Japan Highlights, AFC Women’s Asian Cup: World-Class Nadeshiko Down Taeguk Ladies, Enter Final
Japan players gather on the pitch following their AFC Women's Asian Cup quarter-final win over the Philippines in Sydney. - AP
South Korea Vs Japan Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head, Prediction, Live Streaming
South Korean players react following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Australia and South Korea in Sydney, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Australia 3-3 South Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Kennedy Brace Not Enough As Koreans Clinch Top Spot
Related Content

Australia has reached the championship match four previous times since joining the Asian confederation but has only won the title once, in 2010. Japan lost four finals before finally clinching the title in 2014 for the first time.

Japan is the only Asian team to have won the Women’s World Cup — beating the U.S. on penalties in the 2011 final.

Advancing Australia

Sam Kerr scored the winner in the 58th minute to secure Australia’s 2-1 win in the first of the semifinals over defending champion China, two years after losing in the World Cup semifinals on home soil.

All four semifinalists have qualified automatically for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

In playoffs Thursday for two more spots in Brazil, Taiwan will take on North Korea and Philippines faces Uzbekistan at the Gold Coast.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: 'Spin To Win' - Faf Du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Give KKR Winning Mantra Amid Injury Crisis

  2. BCB's Future In Jeopardy As Bangladesh Government Launches Probe In Election Fraud

  3. 'No Case To Be Made..': MCC Weighs In On Controversial Salman Agha Run-Out

  4. 'Sickening': Rashid, Gurbaz, ACB Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes - Check Afghanistan Cricket Fraternity's Reactions

  5. MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  2. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  3. Defending Iran, Defending India

  4. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

  5. LPG Shortage and Gaza War Spark Protests in Mankhurd; RWPI Activists Held

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  2. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

  5. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials